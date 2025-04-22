Rory McIlroy eyeing 'unfinished business' at home after Masters glory, says R&A CEO

Rory McIlroy completed his career grand slam by winning the 2025 Masters a couple of weeks back, and the R&A CEO said he is now eyeing 'unfinished business' at home.

McIlroy will compete in the 2025 Open Championship, which is set to take place in Northern Ireland, his home country. Hence, Mark Darbon, the CEO of R&A, said he has some unfinished business. He said (via the Mirror):

"I've written to him recently to congratulate him. It's been a real privilege as part of this role getting to meet some of the elite players in our game and I've spent a little bit of time with Rory over the last few months.

"We know he's super excited to return here; he has some unfinished business on this course, so he'll be very focused on performance, and we look forward to welcoming him."

Continuing further, Darbon described Rory McIlroy's impact and said there is an incredible demand for tickets, as all 278,000 tickets are sold out. He revealed that this will be the second-largest attendance for an Open Championship tournament, while the first place is held by the 2022 St.Andrews, where around 290,000 people attended the event.

Rory McIlroy with his family after the Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

"We have huge demand for the Open Championship, something we're very proud of,” said Darbon. “I think his (McIlroy’s) win is brilliant for the sport of golf, not just our own championship. It was an amazing emotional win, as many of you witnessed, and we're delighted to see Rory McIlroy’s name in the history books.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy registered his first Masters championship victory and broke the Augusta jinx as he struggled to win the green jacket for years. Even this year, it looked like he would choke as the tournament ended in a tie after 72 holes, and there was a sudden-death playoff between Rory and Justin Rose.

Thankfully, McIlroy carded a birdie while Rose ended his hole with a par to give the Northern Irish golfer his fifth Major championship victory.

2025 Masters leaderboard

Here's the leaderboard for the 2025 Masters (Top 30):

1. Rory McIlroy (NIR) –11

2. Justin Rose (ENG) –11

3. Patrick Reed (USA) –9

4. Scottie Scheffler (USA) –8

T5. Sungjae Im (KOR) –7

T5. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) –7

7. Ludvig Åberg (SWE) –6

T8. Xander Schauffele (USA) –5

T8. Zach Johnson (USA) –5

T8. Jason Day (AUS) –5

T8. Corey Conners (CAN) –5

T12. Harris English (USA) –4

T12. Max Homa (USA) –4

T14. Bubba Watson (USA) –3

T14. Jon Rahm (ESP) –3

T14. Jordan Spieth (USA) –3

T14. Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) –3

T14. Matt McCarty (USA) –3

T14. Tom Hoge (USA) –3

T14. Collin Morikawa (USA) –3

T21. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) –2

T21. Davis Riley (USA) –2

T21. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) –2

T21. Daniel Berger (USA) –2

T21. Byeong Hun An (KOR) –2

T21. Viktor Hovland (NOR) –2

