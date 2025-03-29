Rory McIlroy eyes ‘uninterrupted weekend’ after successive weather delays at Houston Open

Rory McIlroy is hoping for an uninterrupted game at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after two back-to-back rounds were suspended because of the darkness. This week, the Northern Irish golfer teed it up in Texas at the PGA Tour event but the first round was unfortunately suspended due to darkness on Thursday, March 27.

After the opening round, the second round was also suspended on Friday, March 28, because of the darkness, and now the players are set to resume their second-round game on Saturday, March 29. The Texas Children's Houston Open has a cutline after 36 holes, and Rory McIlroy struggled in the game but finally finished above the projected cutline after Friday's game.

In the post-round press conference on March 28, the world No. 2 opened up about his performance and hopes to have an "uninterrupted weekend." He said (via Tee Scripts):

"It's pretty nice. It was a little dicey there at the end. Maverick made a really good up-and-down for par to make the cut. I was saying to Harry I was just happy I had that shot cushion coming up the last because it was getting pretty dark.

"Yeah, look, nice to finish, nice to finish the round the way I did and looking forward to hopefully an uninterrupted weekend and get another 36 holes. Just try to, you know, keep improving and keep getting a little bit better,"he added.

Notably, only players finishing above the cutline after 36 holes will play in the final two rounds over the weekend. After the suspended game on Friday, Scottie Scheffler took the lead in the game at 11-under. He played the second round of 62 to jump 13 spots on the leaderboard.

Rory McIlroy eyes strong weekend finish at Houston Open

Rory McIlroy had a rough start to his game at the Houston Open on Thursday. He played the opening round of 70, but in the second round, he managed to score 66 and jumped 29 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for 30th place.

McIlroy is looking forward to having good rounds over the weekend in the final two rounds of the tournament. In the post-round press conference on March 28, he opened up about his mindset for the final two rounds, saying (via Tee Scripts):

"I think I just have to play my own tournament and stay in my own little world, try to get the best out of myself. Whether that's good enough or not, that's not really up to me at this point, that's up to the guys that are in front of me on the leaderboard. But if I can go out there and shoot a couple of good scores over the weekend, I'll be happy with my week's work."

Rory McIlroy has so far won two tournaments on the PGA Tour this season and has been in good form. Prior to playing at the Houston Open, he won The Players Championship after defeating JJ Spaun in a playoff. The tournament was also delayed because of the weather and had a Monday finish.

