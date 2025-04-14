  • home icon
  Rory McIlroy falls short of Bryson DeChambeau despite Masters win as Ryder Cup issues standings

Rory McIlroy falls short of Bryson DeChambeau despite Masters win as Ryder Cup issues standings

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Apr 14, 2025 19:18 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup Captains News Conference - Source: Imagn
PGA: Ryder Cup Captains News Conference - Source: Imagn

The Ryder Cup is one of golf's most prestigious and exciting events. It is a biennial team competition between Team Europe and Team USA. To qualify for this event, players get points throughout the season. The rankings for this event recently changed, and interestingly, the Masters winner Rory McIlroy has fewer points than his arch-rival Bryson DeChambeau.

Rory McIlroy won big at the Masters, but it appears that this victory did not help him in the Ryder Cup. The event's front office released the rankings, and McIlroy is ranked first among European teams with 2862.75 points. On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau had 8190 points and was positioned in 4th place in Team USA.

Following the 2025 Masters, the events rankings underwent significant changes. And the Ryder Cup USA X page updated these new rankings for fans, stating:

"The U.S. Ryder Cup Team Rankings following @TheMasters"
The event qualification is not solely based on points that the players get throughout the season. While six players qualify through the points system, six more are captain's picks based on performance and strategy.

Let's take a closer look at the rankings for both teams so far to see where each player stands.

What are the Ryder Cup Rankings so far?

Ryder Cup - 2024 Year To Go - Source: Getty
Ryder Cup - 2024 Year To Go - Source: Getty

Last time, the Ryder Cup event was held from September 29 to October 1, 2023. Then, it was organised at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. Interestingly, Team Europe defeated Team USA by a final score of 16½ to 11½, reclaiming the trophy after their 2021 defeat.

Here's a look at the top 15 rankings and their points for Team USA till now:

  1. Scottie Scheffler - 13,998.75 points
  2. Xander Schauffele - 10,907.06 points
  3. Collin Morikawa - 8,541.10 points
  4. Bryson DeChambeau - 8190.00 points
  5. Russell Henley - 7,244.20 points
  6. Maverick McNealy - 4,785.21 points
  7. Brian Harman - 4,754.29 points
  8. JJ Spaun - 4,714.35 points
  9. Justin Thomas - 3,982.82 points
  10. Patrick Cantlay - 3,965.17 points
  11. Harris English - 3,674.55 points
  12. Tom Hoge - 3,449.18 points
  13. Lucas Glover - 3332.58 points
  14. Billy Horschel - 3230.58 points
  15. Tony Finau - 3143.58 points

Now here's a look at the top 15 rankings of the European team so far:

  1. Rory McIlroy - 2863.75 points
  2. Tyrrell Hatton - 990.55 points
  3. Rasmus Hojgaard - 869.53 points
  4. Justin Rose - 852.64 points
  5. Shane Lowry - 809.93 points
  6. Ludvig Aberg - 800.13 points
  7. Tommy Fleetwood - 597 points
  8. Thomas Detry - 595.97 points
  9. Matt Wallace - 556.37 points
  10. Niklas Norgaard - 554.03 points
  11. Laurie Canter - 520.62 points
  12. Paul Waring - 465.13 points
  13. Thorbjørn Olesen - 461.24 points
  14. Robert MacIntyre - 459.40 points
  15. John Parry - 453.35 points
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Edited by Luke Koshi
