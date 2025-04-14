Rory McIlroy falls short of Bryson DeChambeau despite Masters win as Ryder Cup issues standings

The Ryder Cup is one of golf's most prestigious and exciting events. It is a biennial team competition between Team Europe and Team USA. To qualify for this event, players get points throughout the season. The rankings for this event recently changed, and interestingly, the Masters winner Rory McIlroy has fewer points than his arch-rival Bryson DeChambeau.

Rory McIlroy won big at the Masters, but it appears that this victory did not help him in the Ryder Cup. The event's front office released the rankings, and McIlroy is ranked first among European teams with 2862.75 points. On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau had 8190 points and was positioned in 4th place in Team USA.

Following the 2025 Masters, the events rankings underwent significant changes. And the Ryder Cup USA X page updated these new rankings for fans, stating:

"The U.S. Ryder Cup Team Rankings following @TheMasters"

The event qualification is not solely based on points that the players get throughout the season. While six players qualify through the points system, six more are captain's picks based on performance and strategy.

Let's take a closer look at the rankings for both teams so far to see where each player stands.

What are the Ryder Cup Rankings so far?

Ryder Cup - 2024 Year To Go - Source: Getty

Last time, the Ryder Cup event was held from September 29 to October 1, 2023. Then, it was organised at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. Interestingly, Team Europe defeated Team USA by a final score of 16½ to 11½, reclaiming the trophy after their 2021 defeat.

Here's a look at the top 15 rankings and their points for Team USA till now:

Scottie Scheffler - 13,998.75 points Xander Schauffele - 10,907.06 points Collin Morikawa - 8,541.10 points Bryson DeChambeau - 8190.00 points Russell Henley - 7,244.20 points Maverick McNealy - 4,785.21 points Brian Harman - 4,754.29 points JJ Spaun - 4,714.35 points Justin Thomas - 3,982.82 points Patrick Cantlay - 3,965.17 points Harris English - 3,674.55 points Tom Hoge - 3,449.18 points Lucas Glover - 3332.58 points Billy Horschel - 3230.58 points Tony Finau - 3143.58 points

Now here's a look at the top 15 rankings of the European team so far:

Rory McIlroy - 2863.75 points Tyrrell Hatton - 990.55 points Rasmus Hojgaard - 869.53 points Justin Rose - 852.64 points Shane Lowry - 809.93 points Ludvig Aberg - 800.13 points Tommy Fleetwood - 597 points Thomas Detry - 595.97 points Matt Wallace - 556.37 points Niklas Norgaard - 554.03 points Laurie Canter - 520.62 points Paul Waring - 465.13 points Thorbjørn Olesen - 461.24 points Robert MacIntyre - 459.40 points John Parry - 453.35 points

