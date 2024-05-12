Rory McIlroy finds form after 2 bogey-free rounds at 2024 Wells Fargo Championship - "Now I know what Scottie Scheffler feels like!"

Rory McIlroy is back in form and eyeing down a win at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. The Northern Irishman currently sits just one shot behind the leader Xander Schauffele going into the final round of the tournament.

Rory McIlroy's campaign at the Wells Fargo Championship has been an impressive one so far. The 35-year-old shot two consecutive bogey-free rounds, earning the full support of the crowd as the day went on. By the end of Day 3, McIlroy carded rounds of 67-68-67 to finish at a total of 11 under par.

Speaking about his performance over the last two rounds, McIlroy joked that he knew how World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler felt.

"Two days in a row bogey-free, now I know what Scottie Scheffler feels like! But yeah, I've played really well the last two days. I'm so comfortable on this golf course had success here before, amazing to get the support out there with the crowds and excited for one more day at it," McIlroy said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Xander Schauffele has carded 64-67-70 to find himself one shot clear of Rory McIlroy going into the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship. Schauffele is looking for his first win since the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

Xander Schauffele finds Rory McIlroy 'breathing down his neck' going into Day 4 of the Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will tee it off together for the third time during the final round of a tournament on Tour. Schauffele is feeling the pressure to deliver, as McIlroy will aim to pick up a win just a week ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship.

Speaking via the PGA Tour, Schauffele said:

"I'm going to have to earn it tomorrow. I've got Rory breathing down my neck.”

Schauffele and McIlroy will tee it off at 1:45 p.m. ET as the final group. The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship has seen its fair share of struggle with the weather. The incelement conditions saw the tournament getting suspended, as well as preferred lies being put into effect.

While Schauffele leads and McIlroy sits in second place, Sungjae Im has found himself in sole third place with an overall score of 8 under par. Sepp Straka made a run for the top of the leaderboard, climbing up nine places to finish Day 3 in fourth place.