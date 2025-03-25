Rory McIlroy flies to Augusta ahead of Masters 2025 in his $38,500,000 private jet

A social media account dedicated to aircraft spotting and tracking recently made a revelation regarding Rory McIlroy's private jet. A couple of weeks before the Masters, the Irishman officially visited Augusta, Georgia.

The $38.5 million custom plane (as per Belfast Live) was on the ground near the golf course for the Masters from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm EDT on Monday. It's now in Houston, Texas, where the next PGA Tour event will be held.

McIlroy got the plane in 2024 and uses it to fly around to golf tournaments. Interestingly, he made the detour to Augusta a while before he needed to be there and on his way to the Texas Children's Houston Open.

If he weren't playing this weekend, he could've just traveled to Georgia to wait for the Masters Tournament on April 10. He's unlikely to play two tournaments in a row before the Major tournament.

However, since he is playing in Houston, it was just a short trip before going off for practice rounds at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. He and Scottie Scheffler headline the field for the event.

The Masters has always been an important tournament, but it looms especially large for McIlroy. With the green jacket eluding him so far, it remains the only one he needs to complete the Career Grand Slam.

McIlroy has also missed out on a Major title since 2014, so he's enduring a troubling drought. The Masters is his first chance to win the career slam title and break his lengthy losing streak in golf's biggest competitions.

PGA pro says Houston Open is ideal for Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy, fresh off his playoff win at the Players Championship, has one final tune-up before the Masters. This weekend, he'll play the Houston Open and try to ensure his game is ready for the Major.

Rory McIlroy is ramping up for the Masters (Image via Getty)

Billy Horschel believes it will be. In fact, he thinks this could be a big outing for the Irishman. Via Sky Sports, Horschel said:

"It's a perfectly-designed golf course for Rory. When Rory was talking to me about it when we were talking schedules at the end of last year, early this year, and he mentioned playing Houston, I said to him, 'man, that course is right up your alley.'"

McIlroy is a stellar distance golfer, and Horschel thinks the golf course is set up well for that. Of course, there's one other golfer in the field who might have a say in that.

Horschel also acknowledged Scottie Scheffler's presence and added:

"I know that Scottie Scheffler's in the field but with the way that Rory has been playing this year, the way his game is at, it wouldn't shock me if he went on to win this week."

Rory McIlroy will then take the following week off before he finally returns to Augusta to try and win his first green jacket.

