Rory McIlroy gets trolled by US fans with hilarious 'choke' taunt ahead of Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy and co. are in the USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup, looking to conquer the away fortress. However, local fans will not make it easy, and their presence was on display several times during the practice session. The latest example came when Rory was trolled for &quot;choking.&quot;On Thursday, September 25, Rory McIlroy was chatting with teammate Tyrrell Hatton while adjusting his collar button. Meanwhile, a fan jibed at the Northern Irishman, saying,&quot;You don’t need a button to choke, Rory!&quot; he said.Following the comment, the others burst into laughter, while McIlroy, Hatton, and Shane Lowry also nodded and laughed along.Here's the video:Earlier, during the press conference, Rory McIlroy reflected on playing in an unfamiliar environment. However, he also insisted that he had enjoyed the fans’ support, regardless of the venue.&quot;I'm very lucky,&quot; he said. &quot;I get a lot of support pretty much everywhere I go when I play golf, and it's going to feel a little different for me this week.&quot;But that's to be expected, and that's totally understandable. I feel at times in the Ryder Cup, I have engaged too much with that, too much with the crowd. But then there's times where I haven't engaged enough. So it's really just trying to find the balance of using that energy from the crowd to fuel your performance,&quot; he added.Rory McIlroy's performance at the Ryder Cup exploredThe 36-year-old golfer is in his eighth Ryder Cup and has had a decent record at the event so far. He has been part of Europe’s five wins in the past seven editions and has played a significant role in those victories.Rory McIlroy made his Ryder Cup debut at Celtic Manor, picking up 2 points with a scoreline of 1-1-2. In 2012 at Medinah, he scored 3 points, finishing with a 3-2-0 record, as Team Europe successfully defended the title with the same overall scoreline of 14.5-13.5.The 2014 edition took place at Gleneagles, where Europe completed a hat-trick of wins with a 16.5-11.5 victory. The Northern Irishman again finished with 3 points (2-0-2).McIlroy finished the third straight edition with 3 points (3-2-0), but the USA broke Europe’s winning streak with a 17–11 triumph. In 2018 at Le Golf National, Team Europe fought back with a commanding 17.5-10.5 win over the Americans; however, McIlroy could only earn 2 points (2-3-0).The 2021 edition went underwhelmingly for McIlroy as he lost three matches, collecting just 1 point (1-3-0) at Whistling Straits. Team Europe suffered a humiliating 19-9 defeat, their worst since 1967.The last edition took place at Marco Simone Golf Club in 2023, where Europe handed the USA a 16.5-11.5 defeat. McIlroy was the team’s best player, finishing with a scoreline of 4-1-0.