"Rory McIlroy getting to 30 wins this season?" - Fans react to $170M-worth golfer joining unique winner's club at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and joined the unique club of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson to win 27 PGA Tour events and four Majors in the last 30 years. The Northern Irish golfer was impressed with his game at the recently concluded tournament and had a phenomenal win, securing victory by two strokes.

He played the final round of 66, jumped one spot on the leaderboard, and won the event. NUCLR Golf shared the news about Rory McIlroy, who has a net worth of $170 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), unique stats after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, writing:

"#WINNING MOMENT — Rory McIlroy joins Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson to win at least 27 times on TOUR with 4+ majors in the last 30 years."

Fans jumped to the comment section to react and praised Rory McIlroy for his impressive game.

"Rory getting to 30 wins this season?" a fan wrote.

"The man closed! Way to go Rory!" another fan said.

"No one deserves it more. Congrats Rory!!" one more fan said.

Meanwhile, some were unimpressed with the record and said it was because the LIV golfers were missing from the field.

"PGAT wins and OWGR rankings have had an asterisk next to them since 2022," another fan said.

"Idk hence why I’m asking, How many of these came after all the stars left for LIV?" one more fan said.

While some fans seemingly trolled Rory McIlroy as he hasn’t won a Major in over a decade.

"Hasn't won a major in 10 years though," one more fan added.

Rory McIlroy opens up about performance at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

McIlroy started his campaign at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a solid round of 66. However, after a good start to the tournament, he then struggled in the second game and played a round of 70.

However, McIlroy bounced back into the game in the third round with an impressive round of 7-under 65. He played bogey-free in the third round.

In the final round on Sunday, February 2, he started the game with a birdie on the second hole and then made another birdie on the seventh and a bogey on the eighth.

Meanwhile, on the back nine, he made two birdies and an eagle for a 6-under 66 and finished with a total of 21-under. Speaking of his performance following the game during the press conference, McIlroy said (Tee Scripts):

"As much as I've hit a couple good tee shots down the 18th this week, I was excited to have a little bit of a cushion there so I didn't have to hit driver again. Yeah, I think, look, coming to the last hole at Pebble with a three-shot lead and being able to enjoy it somewhat was really cool.

"It's been a great week for a lot of different reasons, hole-in-one, playing Cypress for the first time, obviously getting a win. Yeah, it's been -- yeah, it's been a really cool week. Obviously couldn't wish for a better start for my PGA TOUR season," he added.

Shane Lowry finished in second place, followed by Lucas Glover and Justin Rose tied for third place. Cam Davis played a round of 69 on Sunday but slipped down one place on the leaderboard in a tie for fifth place with Russell Henley.

