Rory McIlroy gives his opinion on introducing TGL’s shot clock feature to the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy has suggested that introducing a shot clock feature from TGL could potentially address the problem of the slow pace of play on the PGA Tour. The World No. 3 competed in the fifth TGL match on Tuesday, February 4 at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

At the event press conference, McIlroy was asked if he was PGA Tour Commissioner for a day, if he would add any element from TGL to the Tour. The 35-year-old talked about the inclusion of a shot clock feature on the PGA circuit. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Look, if you could somehow implement the shot clock in some way and be able to police it consistently, I think that would be a really cool thing. Much easier to do in this controlled environment compared to a golf course that spans 100 or 200 acres."

Recently, the LPGA Tour introduced changes to address the slow play and penalizing players for exceeding the allotted time by as little as one second.

McIlroy also remembered Tiger Woods' mother Kutilda, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Talking about her sudden passing, he said:

"Yeah, obviously very sad, sort of surreal. She was here last Monday night. Yeah, it seemed sudden. I got to know Tita a little bit. She was always very warm, very courteous and generous with her time. Yeah, it was always a delight to see her at tournaments."

"As time went on, you sort of saw her less and less, and you'd bump into her in player dining and it was always nice to see her. She always had a big smile. Yeah, you obviously feel for Tiger and Sam and Charlie and wish them all the best. Yeah, it's a sad day," he added.

McIlroy's team Boston Common Golf lost its second match against Los Angeles Golf Club by 6-2 on Tuesday.

Which team is leading the TGL standings after five matches?

Los Angeles Golf Club - comprising of Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose - is leading the TGL standings after five matches. The Los Angeles team has won both its matches so far, against Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf.

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC is positioned fourth in the standings with one win. Meanwhile, New York Golf Club is at the bottom of the table. 10 matches remain to be played in the league stage before the playoffs.

Let's take a look at the TGL standings after five matches:

Los Angeles Golf Club: 4 points, 2 wins in 2 matches The Bay Golf Club: 2 points, 1 win in 1 match Atlanta Drive GC: 2 points, 1 win in 1 match Jupiter Links GC: 2 points, 1 win and 1 loss in 2 matches Boston Common Golf: 1 point, 0 wins and 1 overtime loss in 2 matches New York Golf Club: 0 points, 0 wins in 2 matches

