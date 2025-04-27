"Rory McIlroy is in good form now"; "Hall of famer for sure" - Fans react to 5x major champ's eagle putt at Zurich Classic

Rory McIlroy has continued his strong form at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, displaying some incredible golf this week. One such moment came on the final hole of the third round, where he drained a 30-foot putt that turned heads.

On Saturday, April 26, McIlroy and Shane Lowry carded an 11-under 61 in the second four-ball round of the Zurich Classic. The duo picked up eight birdies and two eagles, with just one bogey.

One of McIlroy and Lowry's eagles came on the par-4 18th, where the Northern Irishman made a 30-foot putt. Interestingly, the putt came after a 90-minute delay due to weather.

Fans online praised Rory McIlroy for his clutch putt on the 18th hole. Many said he was in top form now, while a few also stated that the course wasn’t challenging enough.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Rory is in good form now. This is good. More beautiful moments in the tournament are guaranteed. 🎯," one fan wrote.

"Hall of famer for sure," anotehr fan posted.

"Big things for this duo ‼️," this fan commented.

"Awesome finish for the day," another user remarked.

"Delighted for the boys and i love watching them. Really disappointed with this course as it's not much of a challenge," one fan opined.

"Two lads having a ball and playing with freedom," one user posted.

When will Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry tee off at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, round 4?

Shane Lowry hugs Rory McIlroy after an eagle putt during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Image source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are paired with Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo for the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Their group will begin the foursomes round on Saturday, April 27, at 1:33 p.m. ET.

After three rounds, McIlroy and Lowry are tied for sixth at 22-under, five strokes behind the leaders, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin, who also carded 61 on Day 3. Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III jumped to second after firing a 60, the lowest round of Saturday.

The final round of the Zurich Classic will begin at 10:35 a.m. ET with Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner teeing off alongside J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell. Leaders Novak and Griffin are paired with Knapp and Capan III and will tee off at 1:55 p.m. ET.

