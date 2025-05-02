Rory McIlroy hilariously roasts his acting chops in Happy Gilmore 2 debut

Rory McIlroy is all set to make his acting debut in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2. Speaking about his experience, he recently roasted his own acting skills, stating that he was better at golf than acting.

On Thursday, May 1, McIlroy attended The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This marked his first appearance on the talk show after his historic win at the 2025 Masters.

During his conversation with Fallon, the Northern Irishman shared his experience filming the sequel to the popular movie.

"So, I will preface it, you know, the movie's coming out in July. I'm a much better golfer than I am an actor," he said.

Rory McIlroy added that he had been a fan of the original film while growing up.

"I can recite pretty much every line," he continued. "So the fact that I got the opportunity to do that was awesome. And, as you know, Sandler is, like, the best. He's the absolute best. And I felt, I said to him, you know, golfers, we play these pro-ams a lot on Wednesdays, and you're trying to, like, coach the amateurs through. I felt like Happy Gilmore 2 for him was like a pro-am."

"He was producing, he was directing, he was acting. He was trying to coach us through what to do. You know, it was a full-time job for him. But he's a true pro," he added.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on July 25 and will feature cameos from top golfers, including John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas.

When will Rory McIlroy compete next?

Rory McIlroy is not competing at this week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which began on Thursday, May 1, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. He was last seen playing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he and Shane Lowry tied for 12th.

McIlroy will next compete at the Truist Championship (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship) from May 8 to May 11 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The five-time major champion is the defending champion at Charlotte and will be hoping to gain momentum ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy has had a remarkable season so far and has already notched three wins. Last month, he ended his eleven-year major drought by winning the Masters Tournament in a playoff. With this victory, he completed the career Grand Slam and became only the sixth player to achieve this feat.

