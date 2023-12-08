Rory McIlroy insists Jon Rahm’s switch to LIV Golf will force the European Tour to “rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility”

Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf has both staunch critics and defenders. There is also no shortage of those looking at the practical elements of the move. One such person is Rory McIlroy, who is already thinking about how this move affects the future of Team Europe.

Rory McIlroy did not hide his strong support for Jon Rahm to maintain his eligibility to join the European team for the Ryder Cup. McIlroy even stated that the Spaniard "will be in Bethpage" (home of the 2025 Ryder Cup).

Speaking to Sky Sports' Jamie Weir, Rory McIlroy said about Jon Rahm:

"Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so, because of this decision, the European Tour are going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility like, absolutely, there's no question about that. I will certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team."

Expand Tweet

In response to McIlroy's statements, BBC journalist Tom English recalled on X (formerly Twitter) that the Northern Irishman had made very different comments about other European players who had made the switch to LIV Golf before.

English posted:

"Rory’s singing a different tune now that it’s Rahm. Didn’t hear this kind of chat from him about the others who joined LIV. 'They are going to miss being here (Rome) more than we're missing them.'"

Expand Tweet

McIlroy responded to English on X:

"Which is very true… we didn't NEED any of the others in Rome and we didn't miss them. We'd certainly miss and need Jon [Rahm] at Bethpage."

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm featured in the European team in the last three editions of the Ryder Cup.

After the inauguration of LIV Golf in 2022, the DP World Tour refused to call players from that circuit for the 2023 Ryder Cup. They even withdrew the captaincy offered to Henrik Stenson, summoning Luke Donald instead.

How has Jon Rahm performed at the Ryder Cup?

Jon Rahm was present at the 2018, 2021, and 2023 editions of the Ryder Cup and contributed to the victory of the European team in 2018 and 2023.

In his rookie season, Rahm had an unfavorable performance, scoring only one point in three matches. However, his contribution to the European victory came when he defeated none other than Tiger Woods in the individual match (2&1).

In the 2021 edition, Rahm performed much better. He won 3.5 points in 5 matches from 3 wins, a loss, and a tie. Rahm lost to Scottie Scheffler in the individual match (4&3).

Rahm's most recent participation in the Ryder Cup (2023) was also successful, as he obtained 3 points in four matches. In this edition, Rahm went undefeated (two wins and two ties). He faced Scheffler again in the individual match, with the contest ending in a tie.

Rahm's overall performance in three editions of the Ryder Cup is six wins, three losses and three ties, which is equivalent to 7.5 points from 12 matches.