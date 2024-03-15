Rory McIlroy interrupted by an uninvited guest as a frog takes the front row seat to his chip shot at TPC Sawgrass

Like any golfer, Rory McIlroy knows that almost anything can happen on a golf course. This includes encountering all kinds of animals along the way, which is what happened to the Northern Irishman in the second round of The Players Championship.

McIlroy was preparing to take a shot from a small ravine on the edge of a green and stopped quickly as he noticed the presence of a frog right where he was going to execute his shot.

The event was broadcast live on television and the video was posted by the PGA Tour on its social media profiles. The post on X (formerly Twitter) reached 106,000 views in one hour.

In the footage you can see how Rory McIlroy notices the presence of the frog among the thick grass of the place. The player and his caddy then tried to get the animal out of there so that it would not be accidentally hit by the wedge.

Eventually, Rory McIlroy and his caddy managed to get the frog to safety and the player was able to complete his shot and continue his round.

Rory McIlroy's performance at The Players Championship

The Northern Irishman finished the first round of The Players Championship tied for the lead with Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark, with a score of 7 under. McIlroy set a record for the event by making 10 birdies.

However, he also had a couple of controversial moments when he took two penalty shots, one in the 18th and another in the 7th. Especially the latter took several minutes of debate between the Northern Irishman, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth.

Clark already finished the second round and repeated his score of 7 under to take the lead with 14 under for 36 holes. McIlroy began his participation this Friday at 1:40 pm (Eastern Time), but he has not done as well as in the first round. He has a score of even par through 8th, with three birdies and three bogeys.