Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun’s The Players 2025 playoff draws massive viewership despite rain delays

Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun’s face-off at the 2025 Players Championship playoff drew a massive crowd despite rain delays at the TPC Sawgrass. McIlroy won his second PGA Tour title at the Players Championship in 2025, and he won the trophy by defeating Spaun in the playoffs.

Several people witnessed the match, and the viewership counts were reported on an X page named Josh Carpenter. The user wrote Golf Channel got around 1.5 million viewers for the playoffs. His words were:

“Golf Channel drew a whopping 1.5 million viewers for the Rory McIlroy-JJ Spaun playoff yesterday morning 9-10am (including NBC’s digital streaming properties). Big, big number for that time of day on cable.”

McIlroy's total score was 12 under after the four rounds. He scored 67 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. He fired 68 in the second round with six birdies and he shot 73 in the third round with three birdies. In the last round, he scored 68 with two birdies on the front nine along with an eagle and two consecutive birdies on the back nine.

Before this, McIlroy also triumphed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he scored 21 under after shooting 66 in the first round with four birdies and one eagle, followed by 70 in the second round with four birdies on the front nine and one eagle on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he shot 65 and 66 with seven birdies and five birdies along with an eagle, respectively.

Rory McIlroy shared his thoughts on winning the Players Championship and the playoff round

Rory McIlroy shared about his winning experience at the 2025 Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass. He spoke in a Sunday press conference after the last round and his words were (via ASAP Sports):

“It feels amazing. Someone just asked me there how was my morning, and I said, it was stressful. But yeah, no, I'm super happy, super proud to win this event for a second time. Not a lot of people have done that over the 51 years of THE PLAYERS. I go back to 2009 when I first set eyes on this golf course, and it certainly wasn't love at first sight. I've had to learn to play this golf course and adapt my game to it in some ways. Yeah, to win for a second time is awesome.”

McIlroy also added in the press conference about the Monday playoff and that it was witnessed by plenty of people. He also shared that he didn't expect so many people but he appreciated their presence.

