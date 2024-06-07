Rory McIlroy to join tomorrow’s PGA-PIF meeting via video, says the two sides have met multiple times in the past few weeks: Reports

As per reports, Rory McIlroy will join the first in-person PGA-PIF meeting on Friday, June 7, via video call after initially considering flying to New York. He also revealed that the two sides have met several times in the past few weeks.

McIlroy is in Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, for the Memorial Tournament this week. Following his first-round 70 on Thursday, June 6, McIlroy spoke to a few reporters, revealing details about the PGA Tour's transaction committee meeting with PIF.

According to Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated, McIlroy said that the committee had been meeting three times a week for the last few weeks via video. However, this week they were going to have their first in-person meeting this Friday. He clarified that he was going to join it via video.

Last month, the PGA Tour formed the transaction committee to amplify the talks with the Saudi-backed fund. The committee consists of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, and Adam Scott as players. The other members include PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, ex-player and now board liaison Joe Ogilvie, Valero Energy executive Joe Gorder, who is also the PGA Tour Enterprises chairman, and John Henry, a principal with Fenway Sports Group.

"There’s going to be people in that room on the PGA Tour side who are going to take the lead," Rory McIlroy said as per Sports Illustrated. "And it’s not going to be Adam, Tiger or I. That’s going to be Jay [Monahan], Joe Gorder, Joe Ogilvie, John Henry. It’s going to be the business guys. We’re there to maybe give a perspective from a player’s point of view."

He added that the negotiation was 'big boy stuff' and he would listen more than talk at the meeting.

Rory McIlroy says his stance on LIV Golf has 'softened'

About a year ago, Rory McIlroy was one of the strongest critics of LIV Golf and was the face of the PGA Tour in its fight against the rival circuit. However, over the past year, much has changed since both tours announced their deals.

In this one year, the Northern Irishman has also softened his position on LIV Golf. During the conversation with reporters on Thursday, he spoke about his current stance on the Saudi-backed circuit.

"My stance on some of the LIV stuff has softened," he was quoted as saying via Sports Illustrated. "They’re contracted to play 14 events, but the other 38 weeks of the year you’re free to do what you want."

However, he added that there were too many tours and tournaments with a limited number of weeks, which he felt was a complicated part.

"Trying to figure out which tournaments go where, when do we play them, how many players, what players," he added.

As for LIV Golf, it will return this week after a mid-season break. The eighth event of the season will take place at the Golf Club of Houston from Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 9.