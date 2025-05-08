Rory McIlroy joins Nelly Korda & Cristiano Ronaldo to back fitness band giant

Golf fans may want to take stock of WHOOP, a prominent golf fitness band, as they've just landed endorsements from Nelly Korda and Rory McIlroy. Outside the world of golf, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sha'Carri Richardson also hopped on the bandwagon.
Whoop is a popular fitness tracker similar to an Apple Watch or Fitbit. It provides personalized insights into sleep, fitness, recovery, and more. Several pro athletes are using it now, including the women's golf World No. 1 and men's golf World No. 2.
Korda announced her latest collaboration through an Instagram video and said:
"When you know your body, you set the pace of the game. The all-new WHOOP puts the power back in your hands. Wake up. Join the ones who already have."
McIlroy did the same on his profile, saying:
"WHOOP just released their most advanced technology yet. The all-new WHOOP is smaller, has 14+ day battery life, and even gives you medical-grade insights. I’ve been wearing it for a few weeks and it’s incredible."
Both Korda and McIlroy have been using the wearable health and fitness tracker for some time now. Last year in May, Cristiano Ronaldo was signed as Whoop's global ambassador and investor, while Sha'Carri Richardson's signing followed suit. The brand's prestigious roster now includes two of the most prominent golfers on board, not to mention perhaps the top female sprinter and one of the best soccer players ever.
Rory McIlroy expects to be more comfortable now that he's won the Masters
The PGA Championship 2025 will witness dueling Grand Slam attempts in golf. Jordan Spieth needs only to win this event to capture all four Majors during his career. Rory McIlroy, who just completed the career Grand Slam, is going for the yearly slam, which no one has done since 1931.
McIlroy thinks he will be at ease now that he's officially checked the career slam off his list. He said via Yahoo! Sports:
“I'm obviously going to feel more comfortable and a lot less pressure, and I’m also going back to a venue that I love. It’s nothing but positive vibes going in there next week with what happened (at the Masters) and ... how well I’ve played at Quail."
He expects not to be as "on edge" as he has been for the last few years in Majors, which have included some tough losses. He also said he'll probably be a little easier to be around and "a little more relaxed." Overall, he thinks it will be good for his game.
Xander Schauffele expects the same thing, as he's said that he thinks Rory McIlroy might be free now, and that might be bad news for anyone trying to beat him in golf tournaments for the rest of the year.