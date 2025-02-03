Rory McIlroy joins Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in unique club with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy kick-started his 2025 PGA Tour season with a phenomenal victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, joining Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for a unique record. The Northern Irish golfer has played in his first PGA Tour event of 2025 at the recently concluded signature event.

After four rounds, he settled with a score of 21-under, registering a one-stroke win over Shane Lowry. It's McIlroy's 27th win on the PGA Tour, and with that, he joined a unique club with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson of winning at least 27 PGA Tour events and four Majors in the last 30 years.

Rory McIlroy started playing professionally in 2007, and over the years, he has won around 42 tournaments, including 27 on the PGA Tour and 18 on the European Tour. His maiden PGA Tour win came in 2010 at the Quail Hollow Championship, where he registered a four-stroke win over Phil Mickelson.

Last season on the PGA Tour, he won two tournaments, including the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a team with Shane Lowry and also the Wells Fargo Championship. Notably, Rory McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time.

Rory McIlroy reflects on winning 27 PGA Tour events

McIlroy had started the year playing on the DP World Tour in 2025 before beginning his PGA Tour campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He had a marvelous start to the season with a historic win.

During the press conference of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rory McIlroy opened up about his performance and shared his emotions after winning his 27th PGA Tour event. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"As much as I've hit a couple good tee shots down the 18th this week, I was excited to have a little bit of a cushion there so I didn't have to hit driver again. Yeah, I think, look, coming to the last hole at Pebble with a three-shot lead and being able to enjoy it somewhat was really cool. It's been a great week for a lot of different reasons, hole-in-one, playing Cypress for the first time, obviously getting a win. Yeah, it's been -- yeah, it's been a really cool week. "

He further reflected on the start of the PGA Tour with a win and hopes for a good season in 2025.

"Obviously couldn't wish for a better start for my PGA TOUR season.I've been on a nice run of form since last fall. I've played some really good golf and continued that into this year. Yeah, just obviously, as I said, just a great way to start the year," he added.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry settled in second place, followed by Lucas Glover and Justin Rose tied for third place, while Russell Henley and Cam Davis tied for fifth place.

