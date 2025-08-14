"Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth should retire" - Fans react to Gary Player's bold comments about the American golfer

Golf legend Gary Player’s recent remarks about Jordan Spieth have sparked heated debate online, with some fans going as far as calling for both Spieth and Rory McIlroy to retire. Player, speaking on The Golf Supply YouTube channel, labeled the American golfer “the best golfer in the world” despite his recent poor performances.Spieth’s struggles on the PGA Tour have stretched over the past few years, with his most recent victory coming at the 2022 RBC Heritage. He recently finished the 2025 season, ranked 54th in the FedExCup standings and 52nd in the Official World Golf Ranking, slipping outside the top 50 for the first time since 2021.Amid his downrun, golf legend Gary Player suggested Spieth’s decline came down to flawed coaching, saying:“Jordan Spieth I think is the best golfer in the world but in my opinion he was taught the wrong thing. And he just went downhill. He went downhill… If you had a man like Ben Hogan teaching Jordan Spieth he would be the best in the world...but he just can’t hit the ball. That is a tragedy.”NUCLR Golf later posted the Player’s comments on X, asking fans if they agreed with his take.One fan bluntly stated:“Rory and Jordan should retire.”While another reflected on Spieth’s earlier dominance, writing:“He used to be outstanding. I don’t know what’s happened to him.”Others questioned Player’s assessment, pointing out Scottie Scheffler’s current dominance.“Gary calling Jordan the best golfer while Scottie is out there dominating everything lol....out of touch,” one user said.A few criticized Spieth’s technique, saying:“Not even close. Putts cross handed and actually “SLAPS” at the ball. Stops the putter after contact instead of stroking it. Can’t putt a lick. Nice guy, but Far from the best.”Another fan recalled his early breakthrough at the 2013 John Deere Classic, commenting:“When Spieth first hit the tour I thought he was great. Not sure what happened.”Screenshot of Fan Reactions from NUCLR Golf's post on XSo far in his PGA Tour career, Spieth has earned 13 wins, including three major titles at the Masters, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. The only major missing from his collection is the PGA Championship, which would complete his career Grand Slam.How has Jordan Spieth played in the 2025 season?In 2025, Jordan Spieth played 19 events. Although he did not secure a win, he recorded four top-10 finishes and eight top-25 finishes, missed the cut in two events, and withdrew from one.Here are Jordan Spieth’s results from the 2025 PGA Tour season:AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T69 (E)WM Phoenix Open – T4 (-16)The Genesis Invitational – CUT (+6)Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T9 (-14)THE PLAYERS Championship – 59 (+4)Valspar Championship – T28 (-2)Valero Texas Open – T12 (-3)Masters Tournament – T14 (-3)RBC Heritage – T18 (-9)THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – 4 (-19)Truist Championship – T34 (-4)PGA Championship – CUT (+2)Charles Schwab Challenge – T36 (-2)The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – T7 (-1)U.S. Open – T23 (+8)Travelers Championship – W/DThe Open Championship – T40 (-2)Wyndham Championship – T31 (-7)FedEx St. Jude Championship – T38 (-3)