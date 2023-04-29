Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Max Homa among the headliners at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

After the ongoing Mexico Open at Vidanta, the PGA Tour will head to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. The elevated event will be played from May 4 to 7.

Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour has let out the stacked field list. Rory McIlroy, who sat out this week’s Mexican outing, headlines the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field along with Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, and Matt Fitzpatrick, among others.

The event, which has a whopping $20 million prize purse, has some of the top-ranked players on its field.

Defending champion Homa and 2021 champion McIlroy remain favorites to win the Wells Fargo Championship. However, Homa has the upper hand in the event as McIlroy hasn’t played a Tour event since crashing out of the 2023 Masters. The Irish golfer even received some backlash after skipping the RBC Heritage, the second elevated event of the season he opted to sit out.

Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are other big names on the Wells Fargo Championship field. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the top names missing from the event.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship field

Here is the complete field for the Wells Fargo Championship (as of April 28th):

Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Matt Fitzpatrick

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

Gary Woodland

Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

Si Woo Kim

Rory McIlroy

Webb Simpson

Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Shane Lowry

Francesco Molinari

Jordan Spieth

Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)

Sam Burns

Xander Schauffele

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, and the Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Patrick Cantlay

Tyrrell Hatton

Kurt Kitayama

Max Homa

Adam Scott

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Nick Hardy

Jim Herman

Garrick Higgo

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

J.J. Spaun

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Adam Svensson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Richy Werenski

Career money exemption

Jason Dufner

Zach Johnson

Ryan Moore

Rory Sabbatini

Jimmy Walker

Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

Akshay Bhatia

Ryan Gerard

Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)

Marcus Byrd

Pierceson Coody

Austin Greaser

Quinn Riley

PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year

Morgan Deneen

Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List

Cameron Young

Brian Harman

Sahith Theegala

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List

Denny McCarthy

Keith Mitchell

Andrew Putnam

Taylor Pendrith

Emiliano Grillo

Troy Merritt

Adam Hadwin

Tommy Fleetwood

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Wyndham Clark

Lee Hodges

Beau Hossler

Brandon Wu

Matthew NeSmith

Adam Long

Dylan Frittelli

Ryan Palmer

David Lipsky

Adam Schenk

Aaron Rai

Stephan Jaeger

Patrick Rodgers

Russell Knox

Kevin Streelman

Mark Hubbard

Peter Malnati

Hayden Buckley

C.T. Pan

Sam Ryder

Nate Lashley

James Hahn

Greyson Sigg

Scott Piercy

Callum Tarren

Max McGreevy

Chesson Hadley

Nick Watney

Doug Ghim

Kevin Tway

Matthias Schwab

Patton Kizzire

Kramer Hickok

Austin Smotherman

Justin Lower

Doc Redman

Danny Willett

Kelly Kraft

Major medical extension

J.B. Holmes

Zac Blair

Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)

Justin Suh

Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)

Taylor Montgomery

Samuel Stevens

Ben Griffin

Ben Taylor

Davis Thompson

Eric Cole

Byeong Hun An

Robby Shelton

David Lingmerth

S.H. Kim

Tyson Alexander

Ben Martin

Will Gordon

Joseph Bramlett

Harry Hall

Harrison Endycott

Michael Kim

MJ Daffue

Henrik Norlander

Ryan Armour

Austin Eckroat

Brent Grant

Paul Haley II

More details on the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.

