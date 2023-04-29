Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Max Homa among the headliners at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

After the ongoing Mexico Open at Vidanta, the PGA Tour will head to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. The elevated event will be played from May 4 to 7.
Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour has let out the stacked field list. Rory McIlroy, who sat out this week’s Mexican outing, headlines the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field along with Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, and Matt Fitzpatrick, among others.
The event, which has a whopping $20 million prize purse, has some of the top-ranked players on its field.
Defending champion Homa and 2021 champion McIlroy remain favorites to win the Wells Fargo Championship. However, Homa has the upper hand in the event as McIlroy hasn’t played a Tour event since crashing out of the 2023 Masters. The Irish golfer even received some backlash after skipping the RBC Heritage, the second elevated event of the season he opted to sit out.
Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are other big names on the Wells Fargo Championship field. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the top names missing from the event.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship field
Here is the complete field for the Wells Fargo Championship (as of April 28th):
Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Collin Morikawa
- Justin Thomas
- Gary Woodland
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
- Si Woo Kim
- Rory McIlroy
- Webb Simpson
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Shane Lowry
- Francesco Molinari
- Jordan Spieth
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
- Sam Burns
- Xander Schauffele
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, and the Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Kurt Kitayama
- Max Homa
- Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Nick Hardy
- Jim Herman
- Garrick Higgo
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- J.J. Spaun
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Adam Svensson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
- Jason Dufner
- Zach Johnson
- Ryan Moore
- Rory Sabbatini
- Jimmy Walker
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
- Akshay Bhatia
- Ryan Gerard
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
- Marcus Byrd
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Greaser
- Quinn Riley
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
- Morgan Deneen
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
- Cameron Young
- Brian Harman
- Sahith Theegala
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
- Denny McCarthy
- Keith Mitchell
- Andrew Putnam
- Taylor Pendrith
- Emiliano Grillo
- Troy Merritt
- Adam Hadwin
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Wyndham Clark
- Lee Hodges
- Beau Hossler
- Brandon Wu
- Matthew NeSmith
- Adam Long
- Dylan Frittelli
- Ryan Palmer
- David Lipsky
- Adam Schenk
- Aaron Rai
- Stephan Jaeger
- Patrick Rodgers
- Russell Knox
- Kevin Streelman
- Mark Hubbard
- Peter Malnati
- Hayden Buckley
- C.T. Pan
- Sam Ryder
- Nate Lashley
- James Hahn
- Greyson Sigg
- Scott Piercy
- Callum Tarren
- Max McGreevy
- Chesson Hadley
- Nick Watney
- Doug Ghim
- Kevin Tway
- Matthias Schwab
- Patton Kizzire
- Kramer Hickok
- Austin Smotherman
- Justin Lower
- Doc Redman
- Danny Willett
- Kelly Kraft
Major medical extension
- J.B. Holmes
- Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
- Justin Suh
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
- Taylor Montgomery
- Samuel Stevens
- Ben Griffin
- Ben Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Eric Cole
- Byeong Hun An
- Robby Shelton
- David Lingmerth
- S.H. Kim
- Tyson Alexander
- Ben Martin
- Will Gordon
- Joseph Bramlett
- Harry Hall
- Harrison Endycott
- Michael Kim
- MJ Daffue
- Henrik Norlander
- Ryan Armour
- Austin Eckroat
- Brent Grant
- Paul Haley II
More details on the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.