Rory McIlroy lauds Quail Hollow after winning his 4th title at the venue, jokes about relocating - "I love spending time here”

Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday (May 12). The World No. 2 golfer put forth a dominating performance at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club to win the signature event for a fourth time. The ace golfer carded a 6-under 65 in the final round to finish at 17-under 267. He beat Xander Schauffele by five shots.

Following the win, McIlroy came out to laud Quail Hollow. The Northern Irishman heaped praises for the North Carolina club while joking about relocating to the course as he’s comfortable winning there. The 35-year-old stated that he’s ‘set in Florida’ but loves coming back to Charlotte. He also thanked the local fans for their support.

The four-time Major winner reiterated that the fans in Charlotte have seen him grow up playing on the greens.

Replying to a query on ‘buying a house at Quail Hollow,’ Rory McIlroy said at the winner’s press conference (at 5:04):

"I must say I do go on Zillow quite a lot and look at some of the properties around here. But no, I'm pretty set in Florida right now. But I love coming back here. I love spending time here. It's a place that I'm very comfortable with Quail Hollow the city of Charlotte in general and the people.

"For whatever reason I get so much great support here and I said it on the 18th green after I won there that all these people have sort of watched me grow up, I won here for the first time as a 20-year-old and not 35. So, they've sort of seen my progression throughout the years and I've sort of grown up in front of their eyes. And I think that's one of the reasons I get a lot of support here too."

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy’s fourth win at Quail Hollow is a PGA Tour record. No other golfer has won the Wells Fargo Championship more than twice.

Rory McIlroy wins big at the Wells Fargo Championship

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship win is Rory McIlroy’s second straight victory on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irishman had arrived at the event on the back of a Zurich Classic in New Orleans win. With the win on Sunday, the Irishman bagged the winner’s paycheck of $3.6 million from the $20 million prize event.

Apart from the hefty paycheck, McIlroy collected 700 FedExCup points for the signature event win. It is pertinent to note that the 35-year-old was the outright favorite coming into the PGA Tour event. According to BetMGM’s pre-tournament list, McIlroy was the man to beat in Charlotte with +750 odds.

He was closely followed by Xander Schauffele with 10-1 odds. Interestingly, he finished second on the table. This is the second year in a row that Schauffele has finished runner-up at the event.

Following a successful Wells Fargo Championship outing, Rory McIlroy will now be eyeing a big result at the upcoming 2024 PGA Championship. The 2014 champion stated that he’s hoping to replicate the result, a decade later.