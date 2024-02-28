Rory McIlroy laughingly gives retirement condition citing one major achievement

Rory McIlroy is nearing retirement age. He's 34 years old, which is far from the prime of an athlete's life.

While golf does lend itself to longer careers, he doesn't see himself lasting as long as some other pro golfers have. Golf reporter Kyle Porter asked McIlroy about this and whether or not the Northern Irishman could sustain the drive and desire for another 17 years (he turned pro 17 years ago in 2007).

He's gone this far, but McIlroy does not foresee a full second half to his career. He believes he could do it for another decade, but not much more beyond that. So Porter followed up, asking whether or not the Ryder Cup star would retire after those 10 years since that was his goal. McIlroy jokingly responded:

"Yeah, yeah. Or a green jacket and just walk away."

McIlroy has arguably done everything there is to do. He's won the Ryder Cup. He's won countless events in all sorts of tours across the world, including 24 times on the PGA Tour.

He's won four Majors, with only the Masters eluding him (he painfully placed second in 2022 by three strokes to Scottie Scheffler). It's been said that his main focus right now is completing that career Grand Slam.

Even golf journalist Alan Shipnuck recognized this. He said he believes the golfer is antsy to get another shot at that maiden green jacket:

"Over the last decade the guy has won everything you can possibly win around the world: the Players, the Race to Dubai, the FedEx Cup, tournaments from China to Scotland to Canada to Korea to Ireland. Obviously the only thing missing is more major championships. Imagine the interminable wait for Rory from the end of the Open in July until the ensuing Masters in April."

McIlroy has done everything he can do in golf except win the Masters. He was probably joking, but it would be the crowning and final achievement that he has yet to get, so it could be a deciding factor in his future even if he doesn't walk away right after.

Can Rory McIlroy get his maiden Masters this year?

It's been a decade since Rory McIlroy last won a Major. He took home the PGA Championship and Open Championship in 2014. Since then, he's only been as good as second-best or worse.

Rory McIlroy is trying to win the Masters

He nearly broke his losing streak last season, though it wasn't at the Masters. This year, he will once again try to put an end to the drought and potentially do the last thing he does as a professional. What are the odds he completes that?

He does not have the best odds, but he's up there. VegasInsider currently has him at the third-best odds to win it. Reigning champion Jon Rahm is +700 to defend the title.

Scottie Scheffler is second with +900 odds and Rory McIlroy is tied with him there. Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Smith are also among those with solid odds, but McIlroy has a real shot.