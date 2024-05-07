Rory McIlroy leads PGA Tour power rankings for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship: Full list explored

Rory McIlroy leads PGA Tour power rankings for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. The sixth signature event of the year is scheduled for May 9 to 12, 2024 at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rory McIlroy, the World No. 2, has a tremendous record at the tournament. He has won the competition thrice in 2010, 2015 and 2021. Additionally, he was in the playoffs of the competition in 2012 with Rickie Fowler and D.A. Points. He has also had four more top-10 finishes in the competition.

McIlroy started the year with a bang and was a runner-up in the Dubai Invitational at the Dubai Creek Resort. He then successfully defended his title at the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.

Last month, he finished in third position at the Valero Texas Open. He has six top-25 finishes in the 2024 calendar year. At the Augusta National Golf Club, he finished at T22. His performance this year is as follows:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T66 (PGA Tour)

The Genesis Invitational: T24 (PGA Tour)

Cognizant Classic: T21 (PGA Tour)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T21 (PGA Tour)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T19 (PGA Tour)

Valero Texas Open: 3rd place (PGA Tour)

Masters Tournament: T22 (PGA Tour)

RBC Heritage: T33 (PGA Tour)

Dubai Invitational: T2 (DP World Tournaments)

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: 1st place (DP World Tournaments)

Last year, he won the Scottish Open title and finished in top-7 in three majors. Undoubtedly, he's among the top in PGA Tour power rankings at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Full list explored of PGA Tour power rankings at Wells Fargo Championship

After Rory McIlroy, the following players are in the PGA Tour power rankings at Wells Fargo Championship:

2. Wyndham Clark

Clark won the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and got the better of Xander Schauffele by four strokes. Since then, he has won the 2023 US Open and the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

3. Xander Schauffele

The runner-up of last year's Wells Fargo Championship, Schauffele is in third position in the PGA Tour power rankings. He last won the 2022 Scottish Open and would look to end his winless streak.

4. Max Homa

The World No. 2 in Golf Rankings, Max Homa won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019. He has had three top 20s in the signature events this year and comes from a T3 finish at the Augusta National Golf Club.

5. Justin Thomas

The other big name at the Wells Fargo Championship is Justin Thomas, who has had 15 wins on the PGA Tour in his golf career.

6. Collin Morikawa

Morikawa's last win came at the 2023 Zozo Championship with six strokes in October. He comes from a T3 and T9 finish at the 2024 Masters and 2024 RBC Heritage Championship respectively.

7. Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood had a sensational start to the 2024 season with a win at the Dubai Invitational over Rory McIlroy. He'd look to gain his momentum at the competition.

8. Corey Conners

Conners is coming at the Quail Golf Club with successive 19 cuts so he is among the best to win the tournament.

The other players in the PGA Tour power rankings are as follows:

9. Denny McCarthy

10. Alex Noren

11. Patrick Cantlay

12. Akshay Bhatia (Recently won the 2024 Valero Texas Open)

13. Matt Fitzpatrick

14. Stephan Jaeger (Recently won the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open)

15. Sepp Straka