Rory McIlroy leaks possible oncoming changes by SSG on the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy has subtly dropped hints about how the PGA Tour’s recent partnership with Strategic Sports Group (SSG) is set to bolster the tour’s capabilities in various aspects. The Northern Irish professional golfer suggested that the new changes would enhance fans’ on-site experience.

McIlroy also explained the methods by which they plan to achieve this goal. He noted that the tour aims to boost the annual number of scheduled events in addition to mirroring the fan experience akin to that of Formula One.

Rory McIlroy said (in a video posted on X by Dan Rapaport):

“Like think of like.. Formula One for example. Like you go there and it's a weekend of racing. there's so much else going on and you get 400,000 people entered in through the gates on any given weekend.”

He added:

“So creating more events like that where it's a way to enhance the on site experience for a fan.. even fans that don't necessarily watch golf on weekend. We try to bring them to a tournament, get them introduced and I think that's one part.”

Expand Tweet

McIlroy also assured golf buffs that these positive changes will unite everyone to better serve fans.

For the uninitiated, in January, SSG agreed to invest $3 billion in the PGA Tour for the betterment of the organization as well as golfers. Last year, there was also talk about the framework agreement between the PIF and the PGA Tour, which is still under process.

Rory McIlroy is looking forward to win the Players Championship

The Players Championship is going to begin on March 14 at TPC Sawgrass with some of the prominent golfers including Rory McIlroy on the field. The 34-year-old golfer is optimistic about securing a win at the tournament.

McIlroy has been a past winner of the event, having won it in 2019. The talented golfer defeated Jim Furyk by a one-stroke margin to triumph in the tournament back then. During a recent press conference, he revealed that it feels nice to be back to play at the tournament.

McIlroy said (via Yahoo Sports):

"There's not many places I go now where I'm not a past winner, so it's nice."

In addition to this, the 24-time PGA Tour champion is on the cusp of achieving his career Grand Slam. With the prestigious Augusta event slated for April, he’s eager to secure the Masters Tournament title. Despite having won four Major championships, the Masters remains the one accolade he has yet to attain, and it’s high on his agenda for this year.

However, one should not overlook the fact that Rory McIlroy’s outings have been relatively subdued this season on the PGA Tour. He hasn’t cracked the top 10 in any event, with his highest finishes being two ties for 21st place, once at the Cognizant Classic and again at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.