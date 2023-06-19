Rory McIlroy major wins: Exploring the golfer's title wins before the nine-year drought

Former World No.1 Rory McIlroy has won four major tournaments in his career so far. His last major win came in 2014. The Northern Irish golfer turned pro in 2007 and has won 36 professional events, including 23 PGA Tour and 15 European Tour.

McIlroy won the first major of his career in 2011, clinching the US Open at Congressional in Bethesda, Maryland. His dominant plays throughout the week were evidenced by his incredible eight strokes victory over Jason Day.

Rory Mcllroy set several records at the tournament, including the new US Open aggregate of 268 after playing 72-holes. The record was previously held by Jack Nicklaus, who won the US Open in 1980 with an aggregate score of 272.

The Irish golfer also became the youngest to clinch the trophy since Bobby Jones in 1923 and entered the top 5 in the Official World Gold Rankings.

He won the second major of his career at the 2012 PGA Championship and then clinched The Open Championship and another PGA Championship in 2014.

His best finish at The Masters came in 2022 when he settled in second place.

Rory McIlroy's major tournament performances

The 2011 US Open was held at the Congressional Country Club from June 16-19. Rory McIlroy maintained a good record at the tournament since the beginning. He took the lead after playing the opening round of 6-under par 65.

The Northern Irish golfer continued to dominate the field on Day 2, breaking several US Open records. McIlroy fired a round of 66 to add -5 to his first-round score and registered six strokes lead over Y.E Yang.

He was in no mood to relinquish and continued with good form on the third day, playing a round of 68 to maintain the lead of eight strokes. After playing the final round of 69, Rory McIlroy won the first major of his career in 2011.

The 2012 PGA Championship was played at the Ocean Course from August 9-12. McIlroy started the tournament with a round of 67 on the first day.

However, on the second day, he slipped down from his position to settle in fifth place with a score of under two. McIlroy finally took the lead in the game after playing 54 holes and extended it in the last round to wrap up with a score of 13-under par 275, finishing eight strokes ahead of David Lynn to win the second major of his career.

His third major victory came at the 2014 PGA Championship. McIlroy started the event with a score of under five, before taking the lead in the second round. He maintained the lead after 54 holes and finally won the trophy after playing the last round of 68.

In 2014, Rory McIlroy also won The Open Championship held at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Merseyside, England. He played a bogey-free opening round to take the lead in the event. He played two rounds of 66 to maintain the lead and the dominance continued in the third round when he played a round of 68.

Sergio Garcia gave him tough competition in the last round, but McIlroy still could secure that lead and won the fourth major of his career.

