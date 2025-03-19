Rory McIlroy makes bold claim about Justin Thomas’ ‘lucky bounce’ at TGL

Justin Thomas got lucky during the second semifinal of the TGL when his ball bounced into the free drop area from out of bounds. Rory McIlroy claimed it was the luckiest bounce he had ever seen.

On Tuesday, March 18, Thomas was in action for the second playoff of TGL. He was part of Atlanta Drive GC alongside Patrick Cantlay and Billy Horschel, competing against Bay GC featuring Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee, and Ludvig Aberg.

On the par-5 tenth hole, Justin Thomas' tee shot traveled 322 yards to land in the fairway. He hit the approach shot quite well too, but it seemed to travel a bit right into the out-of-bounds. However, the two-time major escaped the penalty as the ball bounced back inside the boundary.

The turn of events turned the scenes wild as Thomas' camp started celebrating like anything. Even the broadcasters couldn't believe what had happened. One of the commentators asked Rory's reaction to the shot.

"I don't, you know, I don't want to sound biased here, but that is just, that is the luckiest bounce I've ever seen," he replied.

How did Justin Thomas' team perform in the TGL, playoff 2?

Justin Thomas and his team, Atlanta GC, qualified for the finals after posting a 9-3 victory over Bay GC. They dominated the match right from the beginning and won four points in the triples session compared to Bay GC's two. Bay GC tried to mount a comeback by winning holes 4 and 7, but Atlanta extended the lead with wins on the eighth and ninth holes.

In the singles session, Justin Thomas won two holes for Atlanta, while Patrick Cantlay secured three points on the eleventh hole with the help of the hammer bonus. Min Woo Lee narrowed the deficit by winning the 14th hole for Bay GC.

Here's a look at the scorecard for TGL, Semifinal II:

Hole 1: Tied (Tied 0-0)

Tied (Tied 0-0) Hole 2: Atlanta GC wins (Atlanta GC 1-0 Bay GC)

Hole 3: Atlanta GC wins (Atlanta GC 2-0 Bay GC)

Hole 4: Bay GC wins (Atlanta GC 2-1 Bay GC)

Hole 5: Tied (Atlanta GC 2-1 Bay GC)

Tied (Atlanta GC 2-1 Bay GC) Hole 6: Tied (Atlanta GC 2-1 Bay GC)

Tied (Atlanta GC 2-1 Bay GC) Hole 7: Bay GC wins (Tied 2-2)

Hole 8: Atlanta GC wins (Atlanta GC 3-2 Bay GC)

Hole 9: Atlanta GC wins (Atlanta GC 4-2 Bay GC)

Hole 10: Atlanta GC wins (Atlanta GC 5-2 Bay GC)

Hole 11: Tied (Atlanta GC 5-2 Bay GC)

Tied (Atlanta GC 5-2 Bay GC) Hole 12: Atlanta GC wins (3 points) (Atlanta GC 8-2 Bay GC)

Hole 13: Atlanta GC wins (Atlanta GC 9-2 Bay GC)

Hole 14: Bay GC wins (Atlanta GC 9-3 Bay GC)

Hole 15: Tied (Atlanta GC 9-3 Bay GC)

