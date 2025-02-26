Rory McIlroy makes crystal clear admission on his Pinehurst 2 exit after crushing 2024 US Open defeat against Bryson DeChambeau

Rory McIlroy was a couple of holes away from winning the US Open and breaking a decade-long drought last year. He's been searching for his fifth career Major since 2014, and he fell short by one stroke at Pinehurst No. 2.

Ad

The Northern Irish golfer had a lead, but two shocking bogeys on the final three holes allowed Bryson DeChambeau to sneak by with a win. After that, McIlroy quickly left and didn't talk to anyone. He followed that up by taking some time off and totally disappearing.

On Full Swing, the Irishman finally did address his controversial exit. He said via Daily Mail:

"I didn't want to speak to anyone, didn't want to see anyone. I just wanted to get on the plane and go home. I did everyone a favor by getting out of there."

Ad

Trending

McIlroy eventually put out a statement following the loss and detailing his plan to take some time off before playing again, but that was the extent of his communication in the aftermath of the loss.

On the show, the Irishman also said:

"As crushing as a defeat that I have had, it was probably the toughest finish to a tournament I've ever had."

Full Swing did not have the benefit of having DeChambeau's perspective on the show, as he declined to appear. Producer Chad Mumm said:

Ad

"Bryson unfortunately declined to officially participate in the show... I think we did a really good effort of telling his story without his direct point of view."

However, the golfer praised McIlroy after winning the US Open last year, being humble in victory over his Irish rival.

Rory McIlroy shouts out Bryson DeChambeau in Full Swing Season 3

Rory McIlroy suffered one of the worst losses he's ever had when he failed to capitalize on opportunities at the US Open. He'd been virtually perfect putting from three feet in his career, but he missed two on the final three holes from that distance.

Ad

Rory McIlroy praised Bryson DeChambeau (Image via Getty)

McIlroy could only watch as Bryson DeChambeau, the LIV Golf star, made an incredible shot to get out of a tough position and save par to win the tournament. Had he bogeyed, a playoff would've ensued and given McIlroy a second chance.

Ad

Despite that, Rory McIlroy praised his rival on Full Swing. Via Daily Mail, he said:

"Bryson is exactly what the game of golf needs right now. I would certainly like the opportunity to play against him a little more often. He has made the game of golf more exciting this year."

McIlroy and DeChambeau will get another chance to face off in April at the Masters and then again at subsequent Majors throughout the rest of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback