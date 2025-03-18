  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory Mcllroy
  • Rory McIlroy makes feelings known on Masters 2025 prospects by committing to another event

Rory McIlroy makes feelings known on Masters 2025 prospects by committing to another event

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 18, 2025 13:11 GMT
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy is one of the favorites to win The Masters 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy has said that he will play one of the Texas events in preparation for the Masters 2025. His comments came following his historic win at the Players Championship.

Ad

On Monday, March 17, McIlroy claimed the Players Championship 2025 in a three-hole playoff against J.J. Spaun. With this win, he has become one of the strongest contenders for the Masters 2025. However, with the first major being three weeks away, he will play at least one event as a warm-up heading into the tournament week.

During the winner's press conference, the Northern Irishman shed light on his upcoming schedule.

"I think three weeks going in, it's a little too much, so I'll play one of the events in Texas, whether it's Houston or San Antonio, I'm sure," he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

The four-time major champion is skipping the Valspar Championship. The PGA Tour will then move to Texas for the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open. It will be interesting to see which event McIlroy will pick as a prep event for Augusta.

How has Rory McIlroy performed in the Masters?

Rory McIlroy has a mixed record at the Masters Tournament. While it remains the only major he has yet to win, he has had a few good finishes here.

Ad

The Northern Irishman has made thirteen cuts in 16 appearances at Augusta National and has seven top-10 finishes. His best result came in 2022 when he finished runner-up. However, he has two Top-5s and two missed cuts in the past five starts.

Here's a look at McIlroy's performance at the Masters over the years:

  • 2009 - T20, -2 (72, 73, 71, 70)
  • 2010 - CUT, +7 (74, 77)
  • 2011 - T15, -4 (65, 69, 70, 80)
  • 2012 - T40, +5 (71, 69, 77, 76) - $29,500
  • 2013 - T25, +2 (72, 70, 79, 69) - $41,500
  • 2014 - T8, E (71, 77, 71, 69) - $80,167
  • 2015 - 4, -12 (71, 71, 68, 66) - $150,000
  • 2016 - T10, +1 (70, 71, 77, 71) - $72,600
  • 2017 - T7, -3 (72, 73, 71, 69) - $97,000
  • 2018 - T5, -9 (69, 71, 65, 74) - $106,000
  • 2019 - T21, -5 (73, 71, 71, 68) - $41,508
  • 2020 - T5, -11 (75, 66, 67, 69) - $115,000
  • 2021 - CUT, +6 (76, 74)
  • 2022 - 2, -7 (73, 73, 71, 64) - $330,000
  • 2023 - CUT, +5 (72, 77)
  • 2024 - T22, +4 (71, 77, 71, 73) - $72,500

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी