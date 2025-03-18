Rory McIlroy makes feelings known on Masters 2025 prospects by committing to another event

Rory McIlroy has said that he will play one of the Texas events in preparation for the Masters 2025. His comments came following his historic win at the Players Championship.

On Monday, March 17, McIlroy claimed the Players Championship 2025 in a three-hole playoff against J.J. Spaun. With this win, he has become one of the strongest contenders for the Masters 2025. However, with the first major being three weeks away, he will play at least one event as a warm-up heading into the tournament week.

During the winner's press conference, the Northern Irishman shed light on his upcoming schedule.

"I think three weeks going in, it's a little too much, so I'll play one of the events in Texas, whether it's Houston or San Antonio, I'm sure," he said.

The four-time major champion is skipping the Valspar Championship. The PGA Tour will then move to Texas for the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open. It will be interesting to see which event McIlroy will pick as a prep event for Augusta.

How has Rory McIlroy performed in the Masters?

Rory McIlroy has a mixed record at the Masters Tournament. While it remains the only major he has yet to win, he has had a few good finishes here.

The Northern Irishman has made thirteen cuts in 16 appearances at Augusta National and has seven top-10 finishes. His best result came in 2022 when he finished runner-up. However, he has two Top-5s and two missed cuts in the past five starts.

Here's a look at McIlroy's performance at the Masters over the years:

2009 - T20, -2 (72, 73, 71, 70)

2010 - CUT, +7 (74, 77)

2011 - T15, -4 (65, 69, 70, 80)

2012 - T40, +5 (71, 69, 77, 76) - $29,500

2013 - T25, +2 (72, 70, 79, 69) - $41,500

2014 - T8, E (71, 77, 71, 69) - $80,167

2015 - 4, -12 (71, 71, 68, 66) - $150,000

2016 - T10, +1 (70, 71, 77, 71) - $72,600

2017 - T7, -3 (72, 73, 71, 69) - $97,000

2018 - T5, -9 (69, 71, 65, 74) - $106,000

2019 - T21, -5 (73, 71, 71, 68) - $41,508

2020 - T5, -11 (75, 66, 67, 69) - $115,000

2021 - CUT, +6 (76, 74)

2022 - 2, -7 (73, 73, 71, 64) - $330,000

2023 - CUT, +5 (72, 77)

2024 - T22, +4 (71, 77, 71, 73) - $72,500

