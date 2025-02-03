Rory McIlroy makes feelings known about matching Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods’ unique wins record

Rory McIlroy clinched his 27th PGA Tour title of his career with a triumph at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025. The Northern Irishman finished with a final round of 66 to finish 21 under par on Sunday to take the win. With the victory, the ace golfer became the third golfer to win at least 27 times on the PGA Tour including 4+ majors, in the last 30 years.

McIlroy became the newest player to match the record after Phil Mickelson. He joined the three-man unique club with the LIV superstar and his long-term friend and business partner Tiger Woods. The 35-year-old golfer later stated that the wins number was ‘really cool.’ He opined that the accomplishment becomes “even more meaningful” as he “don't really play a full schedule on the PGA Tour.”

The four-time major champion reiterated that he now has 40 worldwide wins, ‘which is a pretty cool number.’

Rory McIlroy said after his record-matching win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025, as quoted by Tee Scripts:

“Getting to that number (27 wins) is really cool. I think for me it's even more meaningful that I don't really play a full, full schedule on the PGA Tour either. I spend my time between here and the DP World Tour. Yeah, I think I'm up over 40 or 40 worldwide wins, which is a pretty cool number. Yeah, absolutely, 27 is a cool number on the PGA Tour. Hopefully I keep adding to that and break a 30 barrier at some point this year and keep going from there.”

Rory McIlroy won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am by two strokes on Sunday. It is pertinent to note that the Northern Irishman fell one stroke short of the tournament record (22-under) set by Brandt Snedeker back in 2015.

Rory McIlroy on winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy made an eagle and five birdies in a final round of 66 to finish 21 under par. Meanwhile, his playing partner Shane Lowry birdied the 18th to secure outright second on 19 under. Justin Rose making shared third place with Lucas Glover. The champion golfer seemed more than happy to clinch victory in his maiden start of the 2025 PGA Tour schedule.

McIlroy said, marking his big comeback from the sidelines, as quoted by Tee Scripts:

“As much as I've hit a couple good tee shots down the 18th this week, I was excited to have a little bit of a cushion there so I didn't have to hit driver again… It's been a great week for a lot of different reasons, hole-in-one, playing Cypress for the first time, obviously getting a win. Obviously, couldn't wish for a better start for my PGA Tour season.”

Rory McIlroy recalled that he’s been on a ‘nice run of form since last fall.’ The ace golfer reiterated that he’s played ‘some really good golf’ in 2024. For the unversed, the 27-time PGA Tour winner managed a victory at the Wells Fargo Championship last year along with an impressive second-place at the US Open. He also finished T9 at the Tour Championship in November.

He started off his 2025 calendar year with a T4 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

