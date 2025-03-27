Rory McIlroy makes his feelings known on working with LIV golf rivals on $440M actor’s movie

Rory McIlroy shared his experience of filming for the much-anticipated Happy Gilmore 2. The blockbuster hit of Adam Sandler has returned for another installment, and last week, on March 18, Netflix dropped its trailer. The movie also features professional golfers such as McIlroy and John Daly, and LIV players Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

This week, Rory McIlroy is preparing to play at the PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open, which is scheduled to start with its first round on March 27. Ahead of the event, in the tournament press conference held on March 26, the four-time Major winner shared his filming experience with Sandler and also with the LIV players in Happy Gilmore 2.

Speaking of the movie, McIlroy said, via ASAP Sports:

"It was amazing. I spent two weeks up there. Just really cool to -- I did it with -- spent a lot of time with Scottie and Brooks and Bryson, sort of the four of us that were up there and filming a lot of the same scenes. Yeah, really cool to be -- Happy Gilmore was one of my favorite movies growing up.

"To be acting alongside -- well, "acting," I don't know if you could call it acting, we'll wait and see -- with Sandler and all the rest of the cast, it was an unbelievable experience. I certainly do not have a future in movies or acting, but it was an amazing experience."

Happy Gilmore 2 is a sequel to the sports comedy of the same name, released back in 1996. The second part of the movie is scheduled to hit Netflix on July 25, 2025.

Adam Sandler, who has a net worth of $440 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), will reprise his character of Happy Gilmore in the second installment. The movie also features several professional golfers, including Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and golf influencer Paige Spiranac, along with some other golfers.

The movie is also reportedly set to feature NFL star Travis Kelce and renowned American rapper Eminem in cameo roles.

Rory McIlroy shares his excitement to play at Texas Children's Houston Open 2025

Rory McIlroy will return to play at the Texas Children's Houston Open after 2014. In the press conference of the tournament, the World No. 2 reflected on his excitement to play in the event ahead of the upcoming first major of the year. He said, via ASPA Sports:

"I've watched this tournament the last couple years, especially since it moved to this date instead of the fall, and felt like it was a golf course that would be right up my alley and would suit my game and suit my style of play.

"Good to get a look at the golf course the last couple days. Yeah, excited to just sort of just keep going, you know. It's been a great start to the season for me and I want to continue that," he added.

The 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open will start with its first round on Thursday, March 27, at 7:20 a.m. ET. Rory McIlroy is scheduled to start the first round on the tenth tee hole at 7:53 a.m. ET in a group with Maverick McNealy and Wyndham Clark.

This season, the Northern Irishman has been phenomenal on the PGA Tour, having won two tournaments out of the four events he played. He is one of the top favorites to win this week in Texas, with odds of +700 via NBC Sports.

