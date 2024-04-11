Rory McIlroy Masters finishes: How has the Golfer performed at Augusta National?

Rory McIlroy will tee up at the 2024 Masters at 10:42 am on Thursday, April 11, hoping to complete his career grand slam. The four-time major winner will take the first tee alongside event favorites Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele. The Northern Irish golfer has also been deemed a favorite for the Augusta National event.

Notably, McIlroy doesn’t have the best record at the Masters. The 34-year-old made his Masters debut at Augusta in 2009. He was 20 at the time. He finished T20 as Ángel Cabrera registered the win. However, the form flipped the next year as the Irishman failed to make the cut in 2010.

McIlroy enjoyed a decent run of results from 2011 to 2020. The PGA Tour star finished T15 in 2011, T8 in 2014, fourth in 2015, T10 in 2016, T7 in 2017, and T5 in 2018 and 2020. A T40 finish in 2012, T25 in 2013, and T21 in 2019 were exceptions.

However, disaster struck as he failed to make the Friday cut in the 2021 edition of the competition. He bounced back with a memorable solo second in 2022, only to miss the cut again in 2023, when Jon Rahm won.

Listed below are Rory McIlroy’s Masters results so far:

2023 - CUT

2022 - 2

2021 - CUT

2020 - T5

2019 - T21

2018 - T5

2017 - T7

2016 - T10

2015 - 4

2014 - T8

2013 - T25

2012 - T40

2011 - T15

2010 - CUT

2009 - T20

Despite the fluctuating results, McIlroy has remained a favorite for many over the years. The ace golfer once again comes into the competition as a stable pick. With a loaded field this time around, it’ll be interesting to see how the Irishman fares on Thursday.

Can Rory McIlroy win the Masters 2024?

As mentioned above, Rory McIlroy is a favorite to win the 2024 Masters. According to SportsLine, the World No.2 golfer carries 10-1 odds to win the coveted Green Jacket. Notably, he is only bested by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler on the odds table. The 2022 champion comes in with 5-1 odds.

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy will win his career grand slam if he manages a victory at Augusta National this weekend.

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Masters at Augusta (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +325

Rory McIlroy +1000

Brooks Koepka +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Wyndham Clark +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Will Zalatoris +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Joaquin Niemann +2500

More details on the 2024 Masters will be updated as the event progresses.