Rory McIlroy might join the elite club with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson if he wins the Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy has his eyes set on winning the 30th PGA Tour event of his career this week at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. He took the lead in a tie with Chris Gotterup after the third round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event.

If McIlroy wins on Sunday, he would join the elite club of players such as Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, Byron Nelson, and Arnold Palmer, among others, to have 30 or more wins on the PGA Tour.

Ahead of the finale of the Genesis Scottish Open, the PGA Tour has shared the names of the players who have won 30 or more events on the circuit in a post on X, writing:

"Sixteen players have earned 30 or more PGA TOUR titles: Tiger Woods, Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Byron Nelson, Billy Casper, Walter Hagen, Phil Mickelson, Cary Middlecoff, Tom Watson, Gene Sarazen, Lloyd Mangrum, Vijay Singh, Jimmy Demaret, Horton Smith, @McIlroyRory eyes No. 30 on Sunday @ScottishOpen"

Rory McIlroy made a five-spot jump on the leaderboard to take the lead in the Genesis Scottish Open after carding a round of 66 on Saturday. Earlier this season, he had won three tournaments, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Players Championship, and the Masters.

McIlroy completed his career Grand Slam with his victory at the Augusta National, becoming the sixth golfer in the history of the sport to achieve the rare feat. His first win on the PGA Tour was at the Quail Hollow Championship in 2010.

Here is the list of the tournaments Rory McIlroy has won on the PGA Tour in his career:

Quail Hollow Championship: 2010 U.S. Open: 2011 The Honda Classic: 2012 PGA Championship: 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship: 2012 BMW Championship: 2012 The Open Championship: 2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: 2014 PGA Championship (2): 2014 WGC-Cadillac Match Play: 2015 Wells Fargo Championship (2): 2015 Deutsche Bank Championship (2): 2016 Tour Championship: 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational: 2018 The Players Championship: 2019 RBC Canadian Open: 2019 Tour Championship (2): 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions: 2019 Wells Fargo Championship (3): 2021 CJ Cup: 2021 RBC Canadian Open (2): 2022 Tour Championship (3): 2022 CJ Cup (2): 2022 Genesis Scottish Open: 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Shane Lowry): 2024 Wells Fargo Championship (4): 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 2025 The Players Championship (2): 2025 Masters Tournament: 2025

Rory McIlroy reflects on his performance at the Genesis Scottish Open

After winning the Masters 2025, Rory McIlroy had a tough time on the greens. He missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open and settled in T47 at the PGA Championship. However, this week, he bounced back and is in contention to win the title.

In the post-round press conference of the tournament on Saturday, the Northern Irish golfer opened up about his performance. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"It's my first realistic chance to win after the Masters, and I've had a great season. I won at Pebble. I won PLAYERS. I said this, when you do something that you've been dreaming your whole life to do, it was a huge moment in my life, my career.

"I think I just needed that little bit of time. And to be back here for last couple weeks, and feel like I could actually digest all of it, I feel like I came to this tournament with renewed enthusiasm and excitement for the rest of the year," he added.

Rory McIlroy started the campaign with an opening round of 68, followed by a round of 65. He played the third round of 66 to settle with a total of 11-under. The final of the Genesis Scottish Open is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 13.

