Rory McIlroy named the richest sportsperson in the UK under 35

Rory McIlroy is the richest among sportspersons in the United Kingdom under the age of 35. He is also the richest young person in Northern Ireland.

As per the report published in Sunday Times Rich List, McIlroy has a net worth of £200m. The list also comprises boxer Anthony Joshua (£150m), soccer stars Gareth Bale (£70m), Raheem Sterling (£61m) and Harry Kane (£51m).

The 34-year-old has earned almost £60m from sponsorship deals such as Nike. He also co-owns TMRW Sports, a tech-fused company that intends to start The Golf League next year.

The World No. 3 golfer is currently competing at the 105th PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Rochester.

How much is Rory McIlroy's net worth?

Rory McIlroy is one of the most accomplished golfers in the world. He also has a net worth of a whooping £200 as per the Sunday Times rich list. He is second in the career money list, earning more than $71 million in his professional career.

Salary

Rory is on the PGA Tour's PIP list where he gets a fair chunk of money. His annual salary is $7.5 million per year. Last year, he was the second highest-paid athlete.

Endorsements

Rory has signed a multi-million dollar deal with Nike and TaylorMade and has minted $40 million from salary and endorsements between 2017 and 2018.

Investments

The Northern Irishman co-founded a tech-fused sports venture TMRW Sports, alongside Tiger Woods. He also has an investment in Whoop which was valued at around $1.2 billion in 2020.

Rory's other investments include Symphony Ventures, Future, LetsGetCheked, Kaia Health, and Troon.

House

McIlroy owns a residence at a premium location in Jupiter, Florida which is known to be home to many famous golfers. His house is worth more than $9.5 million.

Car

McIlroy owns Ferrari F-12, which he purchased from his former Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter. He also bought a Range Rove in 2014 after winning British Open. His other cars are the Bugatti Veyron Sports Edition, Ferrari 430, BMW i8 Hybrid, and an Audi RS6.

Charity Work

Rory also does philanthropic work and has supported underprivileged children under his Rory Foundation.

Who are the richest athletes in the world?

As per the Forbes list, Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo is the richest athlete in the world. The Portugal star recently signed a deal with Saudi Arabian club All Nassr estimated to be worth $75 million per year.

Rory McIlroy is ranked 15th with $80.8 million in earnings. The highest-earning golfer in 2023 was Dustin Johnson with $107 million in earnings, followed by Phil Mickelson at $106 million. Both had signed to join PIF-backed LIV Golf.

Here's the list of richest athletes in 2023:

Christiano Ronaldo: $136 million

Lionel Messi: $130 million

Kylian Mbappé: $120 million

LeBron James: $119.5 million

Canelo Álvarez: $110 million

Dustin Johnson: $107 million

Phil Mickelson: $106 million

Stephen Curry: $100.4 million

Roger Federer: $95.1 million

Kevin Durant: $89.1million

Giannis Antetokounmpo: $87.6million

Neymar: $85million

Russell Wilson: $85million

Russell Westbrook: $82.1million

Rory McIlroy: $80.8million

Tiger Woods: $75.1million

Cameron Smith: $73million

Brooks Koepka: $72million

Kyler Murray: $70.5million

Bryson DeChambeau: $69million

Poll : 0 votes