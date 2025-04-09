Rory McIlroy names The Masters as one of the biggest accomplishments he wishes to achieve

Rory McIlroy is set to tee it up at the Masters Tournament this week at Augusta National. He recently engaged in a conversation with Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio's Taylor Zarzour and revealed his goals for the future.

The Northern Irishman has four Major championship titles to his name, with the most recent being the 2014 PGA Championship. Taylor Zarzour asked McIlroy if winning the green jacket was the only thing left to achieve in this career.

Rory McIlroy stated that while he would love to earn his maiden title at the Masters Tournament, he also has other goals in mind for his career. Here's a look at what he had to say (via X @SiriusXMPGATour):

“Yeah, I'd say there's a few things still I'd like to achieve. The Masters is one. An Open at St. Andrews is probably another. Like a US Open at Pebble Beach...So, yeah, it's one of the last things that I want to achieve in the game but it isn't quite the last thing. But obviously it's a very important week to me and I'd love to give myself a chance this year.” (0:15 onwards)

Rory McIlroy also revealed the meaning behind these goals. The Ryder Cup star explained that as he's grown on the PGA Tour, the venues of the tournaments have also become important to him.

"I think, as I've gotten older, the venues in the game have started to mean a lot to me...I'd love to get another win at Pebble Beach for another trophy. And I've been close at St. Andrews a couple of times, obviously Augusta National, some of the greatest venues that we play. To be able to triumph on those venues is something that's quite important to me," he added.

Fresh off a T5 finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Rory McIlroy is looking to earn his third title of the season at this week's Masters Tournament in Georgia.

Rory McIlroy's best finish at the Masters

Rory McIlroy has made 16 starts at the Masters Tournament throughout his illustrious career. Having made the cut in 13 events, he came very close to winning the green jacket in 2022.

Having missed the cut in 2021, the 2022 Masters Tournament saw the Northern Irishman claim the solo second spot. McIlroy missed the cut the following year and tied for 22nd place in the last edition of the tournament.

McIlroy has recorded four finishes inside the top 5 at Augusta National and seven top 10 finishes. Out of 13 cuts made, he placed inside the top 25 every time except during the 2012 edition, where he tied for 40th place.

