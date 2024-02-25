Rory McIlroy names World Cup winner Lionel Messi and $300,000,000 Hollywood actor among the celebrities with whom he’d love to play a golf round

The Match is set to return tomorrow evening with Rory McIlroy as the main attraction. The Irish golfer will return to the charity event for the second time in his career. What makes it so unique is that it allows golfers to compete with and against those who don't normally play the sport.

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Klay Thompson, Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers and so many others have previously featured in The Match and more will in the future as long as the event continues.

When asked who among the random celebrities he might want to play against, Rory McIlroy named three superstars that are sure to catch everyone's attention.

He said:

"Lionel Messi, Brad Pitt and Jay-Z."

McIlroy didn't have to spend much time thinking about the answers. Lionel Messi is perhaps the greatest soccer player ever and is arguably the most popular athlete in the entire world.

Brad Pitt, who has a net worth of $300 million, is an Oscar winner and one of the best actors of his generation. American rapper Jay-Z has also been a dominant force in the music industry for a considerable period, sharing the spotlight with his wife and star musician Beyonce.

Rory McIlroy discusses playing against LPGA stars at The Match

For the first time in its history, the Match will have men and women golfers. Max Homa and Rory McIlroy will play with Lexi Thompson and Rose Zheng. It's something that has McIlroy enthusiastic for what it offers LPGA players.

Rory McIlroy is excited for The Match

He said (via Sports Illustrated):

"I think it’s just about the platform, right? If we can give the women a great platform to showcase their skills, whether it be the Grant Thornton Invitational or whether it be matches like this, whether it be combined U.S. Opens like we did at Pinehurst. It can only be good for the game of golf as a whole."

McIlroy played with Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth before, but he believes this iteration of the charity event will be much more beneficial to the sport at large.

"I had a great time at The Match with Tiger, JT and Jordan, whenever that was a year and a bit ago, but I would like to think this match will hopefully be more impactful for the game of golf going forward than that one," he said.