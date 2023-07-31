Rory McIlroy earns No. 1 spot in 'Power 18' golf rankings, overtakes Scottie Scheffler ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is ranked second in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and third in the FedEx Cup rankings. However, his impact in the last part of the season has led him to lead the CBS' 'Power 18'.

According to the network, Rory McIlroy's performance at the Scottish Open, coupled with the rest of his performance during the season, makes him the player with the most potential for the PGA Tour's postseason competition.

Scottie Scheffler y Jon Rahm are ranked second and third, respectively, in the CBS' 'Power 18' (Image via Getty).

McIlroy had been ranked second in the previous 'Power 18' published by CBS, in which Scottie Scheffler was ranked first.

To explain why the Northern Irishman took the position from the Texan this time, the network said:

"Over the last three months, McIlroy is one of two players to rank inside the top 40 in each strokes-gained statistic. He has been brilliant since the PGA Championship with seven straight top-seven finishes, including a runner-up result at the U.S. Open and his win at the Scottish Open. The shortcomings in major championships may sting, but he has to be the favorite to raise the FedEx Cup given his history at East Lake."

Rory McIlroy has won the FedEx Cup three times, including last season. During 2022-23, the Northern Irishman has had another excellent season, with only two missed cuts in 15 tournaments played.

His two victories of the season stand out, but his results go far beyond that. Since May, he has chained seven Top 10s, including three majors (T7 at the PGA Championship, runner up at the US Open and T6 at The Open Championship).

Who else is in the 'Power 18' along with Rory McIlroy?

It's no surprise that the top spots in the CBS 'Power 18' are filled by the same players who dominate the FedEx Cup. After all, they have been the best, and not just on the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler is ranked second, according to CBS, while Jon Rahm is third. Viktor Hovland is fourth, climbing positions thanks to his performance in the last part of the season.

Brooks Koepka closes out the Top 5. The LIV Golf/PGA Tour controversy has not made a dent for Koepka to remain among the leaders, regardless of the circuit in which they play. His performance in the season's majors speaks for itself.

CBS' full 'Power 18'

1 Rory McIlroy

2 Scottie Scheffler

3 Jon Rahm

4 Viktor Hovland

5 Brooks Koepka

6 Xander Schauffele

7 Rickie Fowler

8 Cameron Smith

9 Brian Harman

10 Wyndham Clark

11 Tyrrell Hatton

12 Tommy Fleetwood

13 Patrick Cantlay

14 Sepp Straka

15 Tom Kim

16 Hideki Matsuyama

17 Max Homa

18 Jason Day