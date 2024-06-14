Rory McIlroy oozes Tiger Woods-like confidence on US Open 2024 Round 1’s final shot for birdie

On Thursday, June 13, Rory McIlroy caught people's attention during the first round of the US Open when he started walking early after his birdie putt on the eighteenth. The move reminded fans of Tiger Woods, who had done it a few times in his career.

McIlroy had a fantastic start to the US Open, firing a low 65 and taking the early joint lead with Patrick Cantlay. He had a clear score sheet on Thursday as he made five birdies, including one on the par-4 18th.

McIlroy reached the green in just two strokes and was 20 feet away from the hole. After attempting the putt, he started moving forward without waiting for the ball to go in. As the ball went inside the cup, the crowd erupted with roars and applause.

McIlroy's move was something similar to what Tiger did at Valhalla more than two decades ago. He made a walk-in putt on his way to winning the 2000 PGA Championship. That year, he faced off against Bob May in a playoff after tying in the regulation holes.

During the first of the best-of-three holes played on the 16th hole, he made a 20-foot birdie putt. He was so sure his ball would go in that he started walking in early with his fingers pointed at it as it rolled into the cup. This moment became iconic in the history of golf.

Rory McIlroy's confident start has given his fans hope that maybe this time the ten-year major drought will end. However, to achieve that, he will need to build upon the great start he has had at Pinehurst. The next few days will be interesting for McIlroy and his fans.

When will Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods begin their second round of the US Open?

Rory McIlroy will begin the second round of the US Open on Friday, June 14, from the tenth tee at 7:29 am ET. He is grouped with Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler for the first two rounds of the US Open.

Tiger Woods is grouped with Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick for the second round of the US Open. The trio will tee off from the first hole on Friday at 1:14 pm ET. Woods carded a 4-over 74 in the first round and was nine strokes behind McIlroy and Cantlay. He will need to up his game on Friday to make it to the weekend.

