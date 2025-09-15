Rory McIlroy opens up on Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald’s VR headsets experiment - “It's better to try to de-sensitize yourself”

The European and US Ryder Cup teams are busy practicing ahead of their face off at Bethpage in two weeks’ time. Ahead of this, European side skipper Luke Donald has handed out VR headsets to his players. According to reports, the move has been done to try and simulate crowd noise and on-course heckling that his team will face in New York.For the unversed, the European squad is traveling to US soil eyeing their first away Ryder Cup since 2012. It is also noteworthy that golf fans in New York are infamous for being among the most unforgiving lot. While Donald’s new experimental approach garners mixed response online, Rory McIlroy has come out to support it. The Northern Irishman stated that the VR headsets help ‘simulate the sights and sounds and noise.’The veteran Ryder Cupper added it is ‘better to try to de-sensitize yourself’ from the comments expected from the crowd. He also noted that the players can get the VR to say ‘whatever you want.’Speaking about the unique Ryder Cup practice method in his post-round presser at BWM PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“It is just to simulate the sights and sounds and noise. That's the stuff that we are going to have to deal with. So it is better to try to de-sensitize yourself as much as possible before you get in there. You can get them to say whatever you want them to say…. We are doing everything we can to best prepare ourselves for what it is going to feel like…But nothing can really prepare you until you're actually in that. You can wear all the VR headsets you want and do all the different things we've been trying to do to get ourselves ready but once the first tee comes on Friday it's real and we just have to deal with whatever's given.”Rory McIlroy hides langauge used in the Ryder Cup practice Interestingly, McIlroy didn’t reveal the messages being played in the headsets but reiterated that it could “go as far as you want,” hinting at use of harsh language. However, the European team veteran made sure not to be hard on the US golf fans. The grand slam winner added that the atmosphere could be better than the players expect while dubbing the opposition team and crowd ‘great.’Rory McIlroy added on Sunday:“We might get there and be like, this actually isn't as bad as we thought it would be… No matter if you're an American team going to Europe or you're a European team going to America, it’s the same… That brings its challenges. New York is more of a cosmopolitan city, more of a melting pot and more backgrounds and people identify as part European. We should get a little more support but at the same time, you're going to America with an American crowd.”For the unversed, the 2025 Ryder Cup is set to be played from 26-28 September at Bethpage Black. Donald travels to US soil with his European side, eyeing to join Tony Jacklin, Bernard Gallacher, Bernhard Langer and Jose Maria Olazabal as skippers with away victories. Team Europe also travels as the defending champions, having won 16½-11½ in Rome in 2023.