Rory McIlroy opens up on the state of his elbow amid injury concerns

Fans are looking forward to Rory McIlroy's performance at the upcoming 2025 Masters, as he attempts to complete a Career Grand Slam. The 35-year-old initially revealed concerns about his elbow injury after leaving the Texas Children's Houston Open, but provided good news for his fans on Tuesday.

Rory McIlroy confirmed his intention to practice before the Masters this year. This was the reason he entered the Houston Open to further hone his strokes. McIlroy played well and remained consistent throughout the tournament at the Memorial Park Golf Course. He tied for fifth place after scoring 15 under par with a total of 265 strokes.

While the recent PGA Tour event gave Rory McIlroy some good form, it also caused some problems with his right elbow. McIlroy was present at the Masters' pre-event press conference on Tuesday and discussed his elbow problems. He revealed that he had already undergone treatment for that elbow last weekend and said 'it's all good'. He stated:

"Elbow is good, got a little bit of treatment last weekend, it's all good."

This means that Rory McIlroy will be able to give his all again at the 2025 Masters. The golfer seems in good form, and many believe that 2025 will be the year he completes his Career Grand Slam, winning all four majors throughout a career. While there is a good chance it will happen this year, defending champion and the current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will undoubtedly pose a significant challenge to McIlroy.

Scottie Scheffler is entering the Masters with the mindset of making history. The 28-year-old American star will target to become the fourth golfer in history to win consecutive Masters. If Rory McIlroy wants to take Scheffler's green coat this year, he'll have to go above and beyond.

Rory McIlroy's targets Career Grand Slam

McIlroy at the PGA Texas Children's Houston Open - Source: Getty

McIlroy has been chasing the Masters title for more than a decade now. He won the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships, the 2011 U.S. Open, and the 2014 Open Championship. Since then, the golfer has been looking for the green jacket to become only the sixth man in history to complete the Career Grand Slam. Rory McIlroy has never won the event, but he came very close in 2022.

McIlroy led the tournament throughout the 2022 edition at Augusta National, but ultimately finished second behind Scheffler. It was a devastating moment for his fans, but Rory McIlroy made sure to give them a visual treat on the 18th hole. After the game, he even discussed his amazing shot at that hole in a CBS interview:

"It's what you dream about, right? You dream about getting yourself in a position. I wasn't quite, you know, close enough to the lead. I don't think—Scottie’s playing really, really well—but to play as well as I did today and then to finish like this… I mean, it's just absolutely incredible. And, you know, this tournament never ceases to amaze me.”

It will be interesting to see if McIlroy joins Gene Sarazen (completed in 1935), Ben Hogan (completed in 1953), Gary Player (completed in 1965), Jack Nicklaus (completed in 1966), and Tiger Woods (completed in 2000) in the Career Grand Slam ranks with a triumph in the 2025 Masters.

