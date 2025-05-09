  • home icon
  Rory McIlroy outperformed by 8-time PGA Tour winner in a major stat ahead of 2025 PGA Championship

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified May 09, 2025 17:11 GMT
PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy - Source: Imagn images

Rory McIlroy is being outperformed by eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay in a stat report involving preferred lies ahead of the PGA Championship. The PGA Tour is having two events this week: the Truist Championship (a signature event with a restricted field and hefty purse) and the Myrtle Beach Classic (a PGA Tour event).

Following the completion of these events, the PGA Championship will take place, and golf data analyst Rick Gehman shared a stat report ahead of the major championship.

The stat report showed that Patrick Cantlay was topping the list of best players when preferred lies are in effect. Justin Thomas is second on the list. McIlroy is in third place, with Collin Morikawa in fourth.

“The best players, since 2023, when preferred lies are in effect.”
Currently, both Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay are playing at the Truist Championship. McIlroy shot 66 in the first round of the tournament with six birdies, and 67 in the second with six more birdies.

On the other hand, Cantlay is T11 on the leaderboard with 6-under after scoring 65 in the first round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

Rory McIlroy spoke about his first round playing experience at the Truist Championship

Rory McIlroy joined the press conference on Thursday (May 8) to share his playing experience in the first round at the Truist Championship. He was asked if his strategy had worked, and in response, the Northern Irishman replied (via ASAP Sports):

“I think it worked out fine. I drove the ball pretty well. I missed it in a couple of spots but was sort of able to get away with it. The mistakes I made mostly were from around the greens, the three-putt on 12 and then making 6 at 15. Apart from that, I played pretty good. I felt like I was a little rusty out there, just hadn't played in a week and I hadn't really done a ton of practice, especially like on and around the greens. I certainly can tidy a few things up, but overall a decent day.”
McIlroy continued to share what he would do to go up on the leaderboard. He stated:

“Not really. You can't really pay attention to that either. We'll see what the weather is like tomorrow and see what that brings. But yeah, at this point you sort of know that -- I feel like I've played enough golf tournaments to know roughly what the winning score might be.”

Rory McIlroy will play the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday, May 10 and 11. Currently, he is T6 on the leaderboard.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
