Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay top PGA Tour’s power rankings for the 2023 BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay have claimed the top spots in the power rankings for the 2023 BMW Championship, which is the second of the three FedEx Cup Playoffs events. The tournament is scheduled to take place from Thursday, August 17, to Sunday, August 20, at Olympia Fields, Illinois.

Both Cantlay and McIlroy delivered strong performances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Cantlay secured a runner-up finish in Memphis, narrowly losing to Lucas Glover in the playoffs. Meanwhile, McIlroy tied for third place, a mere two strokes behind the winner.

With only the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings featured, the BMW Championship is going to be a stiff competition. Here's a look at the top players in the power rankings.

Power rankings for the 2023 BMW Championship

1. Rory McIlroy

McIlroy has had a great record and has made six top-10 finishes at the BMW Championship in 12 starts.

The last time he played at the Olympia fields in 2020, he ended up at T12; however, given his eight straight top-10 finishes, he should be finishing much higher this time

2. Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay is a two-time winner at the BMW Championship, and he tied with McIlroy for the 12th-place finish at Olympia Fields in 2020.

The World No. 4 golfer was impressive at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, making his seventh top-4 finish of the season.

3. Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler has now had two back-to-back events where he hasn't finished inside the top 20. However, one can't ignore the stellar year he has had, irrespective of the recent results.

With 12 top-five finishes this season, the World No. 1 golfer will be looking to finish the year on a high.

4. Viktor Hovland

Hovland made his FedEx Cup debut at Olympia Fields in 2020 and finished T40. After a T13 finish last week at TPC Southwind, he will be looking to better the record this time.

5. Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm won the BMW Championship the last time it was held in Illinois. This time too, he is entering the event at No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship didn't give the Spaniard the desired result, but given the year he has had, one can always expect him to bounce back.

6. Lucas Glover

With five top-six finishes, including two titles, in the last six starts, Lucas Glover has been on an incredible run of late. Currently 4th in the FedEx Cup standings, a win here can open his way to the Ryder Cup squad.

7. Max Homa

The T6 finish at Memphis was Homa's best performance since the Players Championship. He has never finished inside the top 20 at the BMW Championship, something he will like to change in his fifth start.

8. Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood had his chances at the Masters, but he never finished T3. He has five top-10 finishes in his last six starts, including a runner-up finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

Learning from past mistakes, we can expect the Englishman to go all the way through Olympia Fields.