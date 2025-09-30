Rory McIlroy pens powerful 4-word message after successful Ryder Cup defense

Rory McIlroy penned a powerful 4-word message on his social media platform after successfully defending the Ryder Cup trophy. The European side retained the Ryder Cup trophy for a second time in a row after winning it in Rome in 2023.McIlroy helped the European squad in defending the trophy. Following that, he shared a 4-word message on Instagram along with a video compilation. The video showed an old clip from the 2023 Ryder Cup press conference and the latest scenes from the 2025 Ryder Cup. It carried a four-word message that read:“ Our time. Their place.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe European team won the 2025 Ryder Cup with 15-13 after winning three Friday foursomes, followed by two Friday fourballs. Next, they bagged three wins in Saturday foursome matches and three triumphs in Saturday fourball matches. In the Sunday singles, the Europeans won only one match. Before this, the Europeans won the Ryder Cup in 2023 with 16.5-11.5.Rory McIlroy shared his emotions after winning the Ryder Cup Rory McIlroy shared his feelings about winning the Ryder Cup on American soil. The Northern Irishman joined the post-tournament press conference and said that he was proud of his European squad. He even added that after winning the Ryder Cup in 2023 at Rome, the team immediately turned attention to winning the tournament in New York. His words were ( via ASAP Sports):“Extremely proud to be a part of this team. I'm extremely proud of every single one of the players, the vice captains, the captain, all the back room support staff. This was unbelievable collective effort. As soon as we won in Rome we turned our attention to trying to do something that everyone thought was pretty impossible to do, not just win in America but win here in New York. It's just been an amazing week.”He continued about how lucky they got to have Luke Donald as the leader and how the captain guided them to the win. He finished by mentioning that they'd finish this triumph with a gala celebration. He said,“ To hear the &quot;Olés&quot; here in America, honestly, to do something that a lot of people thought that we couldn't do. I mean, the comments and what people were saying after Whistling Straits…We let that fuel us, and we got so lucky in getting an incredible leader in Luke Donald. He shepherded us through this process and he's been absolutely amazing. A lot of the credit has to go down to him. 11 of the 12 players from Rome came back. We did what we needed to do and we are going to celebrate.”McIlroy won three out of five Ryder Cup matches. He won a Friday foursome, a Saturday foursome, and a Saturday fourball.