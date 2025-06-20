Rory McIlroy picks $120M-worth Batman actor to play him in a biopic

Rory McIlroy has picked the $120 million-worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) Batman actor, Christian Bale, to play him in a biopic. McIlroy is playing at the Travelers Championship this week, and amid the tournament, the golfer was asked a few questions in a Q&A session.

The video of the Q&A session was shared by Travelers Championship’s Instagram page. The golfer was asked to pick his favorite actor who could play the Northern Irishman in his biopic. In response, he picked Christian Bale.

McIlroy was also asked about his favorite pre-round snack, and he picked a protein bar. Moreover, he was asked to choose his favorite and hardest hole at TPC River Highlands, and he answered fifteen and four, respectively. When McIlroy was asked to pick a roommate on the Tour, he selected Shane Lowry.

Rory McIlroy is in T3 on the Travelers Championship leaderboard with a total score of 6-under. He shot 64 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. Apart from the Travelers Championship, McIlroy has played 10 other PGA Tour events as of now.

How did Rory McIlroy perform in the 2025 season so far?

Rory McIlroy had three victories in the 2025 season, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Players Championship, and the Masters Tournament with 21-under, 12-under, and 11-under, respectively. His other top 10 finishes included a T5 at the Texas Children's Houston Open with 15-under and a T7 at the Truist Championship with 10-under.

McIlroy's last tournament was the US Open, where he finished in T19. Here's a list of McIlroy's 2025 performances so far:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: Winner, 66-70-65-66, 267 (-21)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T17, 72-67-74-72, 285 (-3)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T15, 70-70-73-72, 285 (-3)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): Winner, 67-68-73-68, 276 (-12)

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T5, 70-66-65-64, 265 (-15)

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Winner, 72-66-66-73, 277 (-11)

Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course): T7, 66-67-69-68, 270 (-10)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T47, 74-69-72-72, 287 (+3)

RBC Canadian Open at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course): Missed cut

U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: T19, 74-72-74-67, 287 (+7)

2025 DP World Tour tournaments

Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club: T4, 70-71-69-66, 276 (-12)

