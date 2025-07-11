Rory McIlroy praises longtime coach as 'second set of eyes' after steady Genesis Scottish Open start

Rory McIlroy is a part of the star-studded field at the Genesis Scottish Open this week. After a decent start at The Renaissance Club on Thursday, he credited his longtime coach Michael Bannon for playing such a vital role in his journey.
After posting a 2-under-par round, the Northern Irishman explained the value behind having his coach on site this week. Rory McIlroy explained that Michael Bannon serves as a "second set of eyes" while he is trying to rely on his own.
Here's what Rory McIlroy had to say (via ASAP Sports):
"It's good. We talked about him maybe coming to London last week while I was there. But sometimes I feel like it's better if I do some stuff on my own first, and then he puts his eyes on it after I've done a few days of work. Yeah, it's been good to have him here. Me sort of describing to him what I am feeling and what I want to do, and then he just tells me whether he thinks I'm completely wrong or not, and then we meet somewhere in the middle and go from there. It's great to have him here, a second set of eyes. Everything feels pretty good."
McIlroy noted that his process with his coach lies in finding the balance between individual practice and guided feedback. While the career Grand Slam winner often prefers to spend time alone on the range trying to feel out what works best, he said that he trusts his coach to be objective and provide him honest assessments.
Rory McIlroy 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 1 Stats
Here's a look at how Rory McIlroy performed at the opening round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open (via PGA Tour):
Strokes Gained - Off the Tee
- Stat - (- 1.066)
- Rank - 138
Strokes Gained - Approach to Green
- Stat - (- 0.800)
- Rank - 104
Strokes Gained - Around the Green
- Stat - (+ 1.415)
- Rank - 12
Strokes Gained - Putting
- Stat - (+ 2.355)
- Rank - 14
Strokes Gained - Total
- Stat - (+ 1.903)
- Rank - T33
Driving Accuracy
- Stat - 30.77 percent (4/13)
- Rank - T135
Driving Distance
- Stat - 327.40 yards
- Rank - 16
Longest Drive
- Stat - 367 yards
- Rank - T50
Putts per GIR
- Stat - 1.85 putts
- Rank - T97
Greens in Regulation
- Stat - 72.22 percent (13/18)
- Rank - T29
Scrambling
- Stat - 60 percent (3/5)
- Rank - T72
Birdies
- Stat - 5
- Rank - T14
Pars
- Stat - 10
- Rank - T114
Bogeys
- Stat - 3
- Rank - T69
Rory McIlroy posted a 2-under-par 68 round on Thursday. He sits tied for 33rd place after 18 holes and shares the position with 15 other golfers, including Xander Schauffele and Robert MacIntyre.