Rory McIlroy predicts Scottie Scheffler to beat him to PGA Tour milestone despite being closer

Rory McIlroy's recent victory at the Players Championship has brought him closer in his pursuit of 30 PGA Tour victories. Even after this achievement, McIlroy acknowledges that fellow golfer Scottie Scheffler might beat him to this landmark.

During a post-match press conference, McIlroy was asked about the possibility of other players achieving 30 PGA Tour wins. He responded:

"Yeah. I don't know. Scottie keeps having nine-win seasons, he's going to get there pretty quick. Sure, I'm sure there's -some guys have the ability to certainly get there. But all I can do is focus on myself and try to keep playing the best golf that I can. I mean, there's no reason why others can't. You put the work in and you do the right things, you're able to do some pretty cool stuff," McIlroy said.

McIlory's victory at TPC Sawgrass marked his 28th PGA title, bringing him closer to the 30-win mark. Scottie Scheffler had an impressive 2024 season including seven official PGA tour victories. Some of his notable victories included the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship and the Masters among others.

In light of his stupendous year, Scheffler was awarded the PGA Tour Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy hyped himself up ahead of the Masters.

Rory McIlroy showcased confidence before the Masters

Rory McIlroy says he's playing the best golf as he is all set for another shot at the Masters title after an 11-year Major title drought. Although he has carded multiple PGA Tour wins, he failed to achieve one of golf's four biggest prizes since the 2014 PGA Championship.

However, after winning the Players Championship title in a playoff against J J Spaun, McIlroy's gearing up for the Masters. At the aforementioned press conference, he said:

"I think just double down on what I'm doing. I'm certainly a proponent of if it's not broken, don't try to fix it. Everything feels like it's in good working order at the minute. I'm a better putter. I'm better around the greens. I can flight my ball better in the wind. My ability to shape shots both ways. By no means did I have my best stuff this week, but I was still able to win one of the biggest tournaments in the world. That's a huge thing.”

After finishing tied with JJ Spaun on Sunday, McIlroy showcased a remarkable performance in Monday's playoff. The playoff started on the par-5 hole, with McIlroy making a birdie on the second shot. Spaun only managed a par, putting him one stroke behind McIlroy.

While on the 17th hole, McIlroy landed on the green but Spaun ended up getting his ball into the water. He ended up carding three consecutive bogeys, thereby sealing the deal for McIlroy.

