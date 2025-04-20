Rory McIlroy proven a favorite for remaining 2025 majors following Masters win

In the wake of Rory McIlroy's historic victory at The Masters, the five-time major champion is now one of the betting favorites heading into the remaining three major championships in 2025. Last weekend, the Northern Irishman ended a major drought that had lasted more than 10 years.

Ad

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Rory McIlroy is the number one betting favorite heading into all but one of the remaining three major championships. He is tied as the top betting favorite for next month's PGA Championship and The Open Championship in July.

Scottie Scheffler is a slightly bigger favorite than McIlroy at the U.S. Open in June, which will be held at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. As of now, Scheffler is +500 to win the U.S. Open, and McIlroy is +600 to win. The two are well ahead of the other competitors, including Xander Schauffele at +1100 and Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm at +1200.

Ad

Trending

At next month's PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, McIlroy and Scheffler are both +500 to win the tournament. Defending PGA champion Xander Schauffele is +1100 to win, and Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are +1200 to win. Ludvig Aberg is +1600 to win, and Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka are both at +1800 to win.

At The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, both Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are again each +500 to win the tournament. Xander Schauffele, the defending Open Champion, is +1000. Jon Rahm is +1400 to win, with Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg both at +1600 to win.

Ad

How do the upcoming major venues fit Rory McIlroy's game?

Rory McIlroy after winning the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Club (via Getty)

At next month's PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club, Rory McIlroy will be teeing it up at a venue that has seen him have an abundance of success. McIlroy has won at Quail Hollow four times, including his first-ever PGA Tour win in 2010. Quail Hollow hosts the Wells Fargo Championship each year, with McIlroy winning the event in 2024, 2021, 2015, and 2010.

Ad

At the 2017 PGA Championship, McIlroy wasn't in his best form and ultimately finished tied for 22nd place. The two-time PGA champion will aim to capture his second straight major title next month at Quail Hollow.

When the U.S. Open was last at Oakmont Country Club in 2016, Rory McIlroy did not play at his best. The 2011 U.S. Open champion fired a seven-over-par 77 in round one, followed by a one-over-par 70 in round two. He ultimately missed he cut.

Ad

Oakmont, however, does likely fit his game. The lengthy, narrow golf course is often considered to be a paradise for those who can drive the golf ball both long and straight, and Rory McIlroy might be the best in the world at doing that.

The Open Championship will be held at Royal Portrush Golf Club in his home country of Northern Ireland. As a 16-year-old in 2005, McIlroy captured the course record at Royal Portrush's Dunluce Links at the North of Ireland Championship, a record that still stands to this day.

The course hosted The Open in 2019. McIlroy missed the cut after shooting an eight-over-par 79 in the opening round. Despite shooting a six-under-par 65 in round two, he still failed to make the cut. He'll certainly have higher hopes heading into this year's Open Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More