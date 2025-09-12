Rory McIlroy reacts to the US Ryder Cup shirt allegedly bearing his picture

Rory McIlroy opened up about a U.S. Ryder Cup jersey with his silhouette getting viral on the internet. The Northern Irish golfer is gearing up to play in the upcoming biennial tournament for the European team.

Earlier this week, Sports analyst Iain MacMillan shared a screenshot of a Ralph Lauren T-shirt with a silhouette that looks like Rory McIlroy. As the Northern Irish golfer teed off this week at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship, he was asked about the T-shirt in an interview with Sky Sports. The world No. 2, however, said that it looks more like Adam Scott to him. He said:

"It's look more like Adam Scott to me than me, I think. But yeah, it looks a little similar. I don't know."

When he was asked his opinion on the fans in New York wearing his silhouette T-shirt, in response, he said:

"That's okay that's fine. I won't mind that."

Sky Sports Golf @SkySportsGolf Rory McIlroy reacts to a US Ryder Cup tee-shirt that looks like a silhouette of him 👕😅

Rory McIlroy secured his spot in the European Ryder Cup by auto-qualification. He holds an impressive record of winning the biennial tournament over the years and would be hoping to continue the streak in 2025.

He made his debut at the Ryder Cup in 2010, and the European team won the event that year, followed by another win in 2012. He again won it in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Rory McIlroy opens up about winning a tournament before the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Amgen Irish Open ahead of the Ryder Cup, and this week he is playing at the BMW PGA Championship. In a pre-tournament press conference for this week’s DP World Tour event, he was asked about the win before the Ryder Cup. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think it's probably a blend of all of those. I think there's still some things in my game that I want to tidy up. I think there's always things in my game I want to tidy up regardless of what I have just won. You're always trying to find ways to see if you can get better.

"But also, I think it's important this week to put in a good performance because that will give you confidence going into the Ryder Cup. It will also hopefully provide you with more of a cushion in The Race to Dubai going into the back end of the year," he added.

This season has been phenomenal for Rory McIlroy, both on the PGA Tour as well as on the DP World Tour. He won four tournaments this year, including three on the PGA Tour and one on the DP World Tour. He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Players, and the Masters on the PGA Tour and then the Irish Open on the European Tour.

