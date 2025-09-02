  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory McIlroy reminisces ‘pretty emotional’ Ryder Cup as he goes back to the 2006 edition

Rory McIlroy reminisces ‘pretty emotional’ Ryder Cup as he goes back to the 2006 edition

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Sep 02, 2025 15:29 GMT
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy is gearing up to take part in his eighth consecutive Ryder Cup this season. He was the first golfer to qualify for Team Europe through the Ryder Cup Rankings. Recently, McIlroy gave an interview with the DP World Tour, where he discussed one of the most emotional Ryder Cups ever, the 2006 edition.

Ad

The emotional part about the 2006 Ryder Cup stemmed from the heroic performance by Darren Clarke. Just weeks before the tournament, his wife, Heather Clarke, tragically passed away at the age of 39 from breast cancer. Despite this loss, Darren accepted the wildcard selection from captain Ian Woosnam to compete for Team Europe.

The golfer delivered an outstanding performance, finishing with a record of 3 wins, 0 losses and 0 ties. Clarke's amazing performance gave Team Europe a significant advantage, leading them to victory in that year's Ryder Cup with an overall score of 18½–9½. At the time, Rory McIlroy was an amateur golfer and was attending the last day of the tournament from the stands.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 36-year-old golfer shared how he was cheering for his team from the stands on the final day of the tournament. He said:

"2006 Ryder Cup, pretty emotional Ryder Cup with everything that happened to Darren Clark. I think that was something, you know, gave the European team something to really rally around. I remember a few things about that Ryder Cup, but I came here in person on the last day, on the Sunday. I remember standing in the grandstand on the first tee watching everyone basically tee off, which was really cool."
Ad
Ad

Rory McIlroy also shared his thoughts on his future in the Ryder Cup, stating that he has no interest in becoming a captain.

Rory McIlroy talks about the significant responsibilities that come with being a Ryder Cup captain

Amgen Irish Open 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Amgen Irish Open 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

As a crucial figure in Team Europe's Ryder Cup legacy, Rory McIlroy has played a vital role for the team, prompting speculation about his potential to lead as captain in the future. There were even rumors suggesting he could serve as a playing captain, but the golfer dismissed these suggestions, highlighting the extensive workload that a team captain must manage.

Ad

The golfer noted that two decades ago, everything was more straightforward, but now team leaders are required to deliver speeches and participate in interviews, making the role of a playing captain rather hectic. McIlroy stated via Sportstar:

"There’s a lot of things that people don’t see that the captain does the week of the Ryder Cup, especially now that the Ryder Cup has become so big. If you’d have said it 20 years ago, I’d say, yeah, it was probably possible to do, but how big of a spectacle and everything that’s on the line in a Ryder Cup now, I just think it would be a very difficult position to be in."

Rory McIlroy further elaborated that serving as a playing captain puts someone in a position to be a "fox in the henhouse".

About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications