Rory McIlroy reportedly files for divorce with wife Erica 7 years after tying knot

Rory McIlroy reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Erica after seven years of marriage. According to a recent report by TMZ, the Northern Irish golfer filed for divorce in Florida on Monday, May 13. The media outlet claimed that he had submitted documents in court for the divorce. However, the reason behind the split is unknown.

McIlroy married Erica in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Poppy in 2020. The couple first met in 2012 during the Ryder Cup while Erica worked for the PGA Tour.

However, McIlroy was dating tennis superstar Carolina Wozniacki back then. The couple were engaged but later called off their engagement. Following their split, McIlroy started dating Erica in 2014, and three years later, in 2017, they decided to walk down the aisle.

Rory McIlroy often makes headlines for his professional life. However, he keeps his personal life away from the media.

Rory McIlroy set to tee off at PGA Championship

On a professional note, McIlroy is all set to tee off at this week's PGA Championship, the second Major of the year. The tournament is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 16, and will conclude on Sunday, May 19, at Valhalla Golf Course.

Rory McIlroy won the tournament at the venue when it was last held in 2014, and he would be looking forward to repeating the feat. As he is set to play at the Major, the Northern Irish golfer will probably split beans on the reported news of his separation from his wife this week.