Rory McIlroy retains Tiger Woods’ divorce lawyer from 2010, says his marriage is ‘irretrievably broken’: Reports

Rory McIlroy has reportedly hired Tiger Woods' divorce lawyer to represent him in his divorce case with his wife of seven years, Erica Stoll. The court filings also mention that the marriage was 'irretrievably broken' and that there was a prenup as well.

McIlroy is at Valhalla Golf Club this week for the PGA Championship, the season's second major. He is one of the favorites to lift the title on Sunday, May 19, after winning the Wells Fargo Championship last week.

It was reported that McIlroy had filed for divorce from his wife, Erica, after seven years of marriage. He filed the documents with the court in Florida on Monday, May 13, just a day after his win at Quail Hollow. The court filings mention that Rory McIlroy has hired Thomas Sasser, who also represented Tiger Woods during his divorce from his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010.

This was first reported by TMZ on Tuesday and was later confirmed by Rory's agent, Sean O’Flaherty.

“Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that divorce has been filed,’’ O’Flaherty said as per Sports Illustrated. "They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making further comment."

When did Rory McIlroy start dating Erica Stoll?

The Northern Irishman first met Erica in 2012 when she was working for the PGA of America and helped the golfer make a tee during that year's Ryder Cup after he misunderstood his time. However, they didn't immediately start dating and remained friends.

McIlroy initially dated and then got engaged to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki before splitting in 2014. It was only after that he began seeing Stoll, and he later married her in 2017. They have a daughter, Poppy, who was born in 2020.

Erica used to come to many tournaments to support her husband. Last year, she was spotted at the Masters Par-3 contest and also at the Ryder Cup, where Europe dominated the US team. Last year, Telegraph Sport reported that McIlroy and Stoll were planning to relocate to England, and their house was under construction in Surrey.

As for Rory McIlroy, he will be looking to win his fifth major at the PGA Championship, where he has won twice. His fourth and last major win came in 2014 when the PGA Championship was last played at the Valhalla Golf Club.