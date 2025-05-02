Rory McIlroy reveals how $650M British music legend tried to connect after his Masters victory

Rory McIlroy opened up about the congratulatory texts he received from renowned personalities after he won the Masters 2025. The Northern Irish golfer completed his career grand slam with a victory at the Augusta National last month. He became the sixth golfer in the history of the sport to complete the career grand slam, joining the elite club of golfers such as Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Rory McIlroy recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in which he candidly opened up about the renowned British music star Sir Elton John, who has a net worth of $650 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). The World No. 2 acknowledged that Sir Elton's assistant had sent him a voicemail that the legendary musician wanted to congratulate Rory on the milestone achievement personally.

However, the assistant also informed McIlroy that Elton doesn’t have a cellphone, so he might call him from the landline. Speaking of Elton John, McIlroy said (at 6:25):

"The one that got me was Sir Elton John. That was, like, incredible. So it was..so I actually haven't been able to connect with him. So his assistant left me a voicemail and said, 'Sir Elton would love to congratulate you in person. The only problem is he doesn't have a cellphone. So you might get a call from a number in Windsor, England, from a landline.' I'm like, 'sure, that's you know....' But we haven't been able to connect. So I'd love to...you know, to reach out."

In conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Rory McIlroy also revealed getting a text from Tiger Woods. Moreover, he even chipped some balls with Fallon into a washing machine. (9:16 onwards)

At the show, the comedian showed McIlroy a clip from when the golfer appeared on the Northern Irish talk show "Kelly" when he was eight years old. In that show, young McIlroy told the host of the show he practiced golf by hitting the balls into his mom's washing machine.

On the Jimmy Fallon show, after he won the Masters 2025, the five-time Major winner recreated the moment and played a few shots into the washing machine. Intriguingly, he chipped three balls into the machine while Fallon managed to hit only one.

Rory McIlroy shares a strong message on his Masters victory

The Masters' win was pretty special for Rory McIlroy. He last won a Major prior to 2025 in 2014. In the last ten years, he had closer calls to win the Majors, but he failed again and again.

The wait finally came to an end at the Masters 2025, after he defeated English golfer Justin Rose in a playoff to seize victory. He chipped in a birdie on the first hole of the playoff to win the Major, and following that, on April 16, Rory McIlroy shared an emotional video of his Major win on his Instagram handle. He had an encouraging message in the caption of the post, which said:

"Never give up on your dreams. Keep coming back. Keep working hard."

Rory McIlroy was the runner-up at the Masters in 2022, but in 2023, he missed the cut. He settled in T22 place last year and finally won in 2025. In 2025, he also won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship.

