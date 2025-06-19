Rory McIlroy reveals the 'cool' reason why he committed to play at the 2025 Hero Indian Open

The 2025 season has been a roller coaster for Rory McIlroy. Earlier in the season, he was in fantastic form and became only the sixth golfer to complete a career grand slam. McIlroy's form dropped after the PGA Championship, when he became involved in the driver controversy. Interestingly, amid all of this, the golfer has a busy schedule ahead, including trips to Australia and India.

While speaking with Flushing It Golf, Rory McIlroy mentioned that he has always wanted to play in the 2025 Hero Indian Open. The golfer added that he had never been to India and that participating in this event would be a big thing. Furthermore, no golfer has ever strolled in India wearing a green jacket.

The Masters event champions receive the coveted Green Jacket. And, obviously, this year's jacket belongs to Rory McIlroy. If he walks in India, he will be the first golfer to do so, and McIlroy mentioned this in his statement, adding that it will be a cool thing to do. The golfer stated,

Trending

"The Hero Indian Open is always when we're -- it's like March-April time. I'd love to play DLF and figure out my way around that place, but this one in Delhi in October made more sense."

He continued,

"Yeah, it's that part of the year where we have the ability to travel and to do these things, and if it makes sense for the schedule -- especially, look, I'm excited to -- there's never been a green jacket in India before. So to bring the green jacket to India is something that's going to be really cool."

Expand Tweet

Before McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau became the first major champion to walk in India to play the game.

Rory McIlroy reveals his "love" for the Australian Open

2025 U.S. OPEN - Final Round - Source: Getty

While talking with Flushing It Golf, Rory McIlroy also highlighted his time in Australia. He had a flashback of his win at the Australian Open 2013, and he claimed that the tournament was always special for him. The golfer will enter Australia after a decade, and this will make his participation in the tournament more special.

Rory McIlroy explained,

“I've always loved the Australian Open. I've won there before. I played there as an amateur in the Australian Open, qualified for it, went through a qualifier in 2005, got through like a nine-man playoff to get in. So I've always had a huge affinity for that part of the world. So to go back -- especially Royal Melbourne this year, Kingston Heath next year, two of the best golf courses in the world on the Sandbelt, that's awesome too."

The golfer continued,

"To go back to the Australian Open, I won that in 2013. Adam and I had a great battle down the stretch on the last day; he was the Masters champion at that point."

The Australian Open 2025 is scheduled on December 4-7, 2025. The Royal Melbourne Golf Club will be hosting the tournament this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More