Rory McIlroy reveals the 'cool' reason why he committed to play at the 2025 Hero Indian Open

The 2025 season has been a roller coaster for Rory McIlroy. Earlier in the season, he was in fantastic form and became only the sixth golfer to complete a career grand slam. McIlroy's form dropped after the PGA Championship, when he became involved in the driver controversy. Interestingly, amid all of this, the golfer has a busy schedule ahead, including trips to Australia and India.
While speaking with Flushing It Golf, Rory McIlroy mentioned that he has always wanted to play in the 2025 Hero Indian Open. The golfer added that he had never been to India and that participating in this event would be a big thing. Furthermore, no golfer has ever strolled in India wearing a green jacket.
The Masters event champions receive the coveted Green Jacket. And, obviously, this year's jacket belongs to Rory McIlroy. If he walks in India, he will be the first golfer to do so, and McIlroy mentioned this in his statement, adding that it will be a cool thing to do. The golfer stated,
"The Hero Indian Open is always when we're -- it's like March-April time. I'd love to play DLF and figure out my way around that place, but this one in Delhi in October made more sense."
He continued,
"Yeah, it's that part of the year where we have the ability to travel and to do these things, and if it makes sense for the schedule -- especially, look, I'm excited to -- there's never been a green jacket in India before. So to bring the green jacket to India is something that's going to be really cool."
Before McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau became the first major champion to walk in India to play the game.
Rory McIlroy reveals his "love" for the Australian Open
While talking with Flushing It Golf, Rory McIlroy also highlighted his time in Australia. He had a flashback of his win at the Australian Open 2013, and he claimed that the tournament was always special for him. The golfer will enter Australia after a decade, and this will make his participation in the tournament more special.
Rory McIlroy explained,
“I've always loved the Australian Open. I've won there before. I played there as an amateur in the Australian Open, qualified for it, went through a qualifier in 2005, got through like a nine-man playoff to get in. So I've always had a huge affinity for that part of the world. So to go back -- especially Royal Melbourne this year, Kingston Heath next year, two of the best golf courses in the world on the Sandbelt, that's awesome too."
The golfer continued,
"To go back to the Australian Open, I won that in 2013. Adam and I had a great battle down the stretch on the last day; he was the Masters champion at that point."
The Australian Open 2025 is scheduled on December 4-7, 2025. The Royal Melbourne Golf Club will be hosting the tournament this year.